



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is calling for a full investigation into allegations that some political parties are involved in land invasions and extortion in the province.

In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light during a recent sitting of the provincial legislature.

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers revealed that his department had uncovered a deeply alarming trend.

Maseko said that according to Simmers, certain political parties in the province had engaged in a campaign since 2019 to encourage land grabs in the Western Cape.

"These are serious allegations and should immediately be investigated by the South African Police Service. Housing remains a top priority for the DA in the Western Cape."

She added that in some instances political parties allegedly instructed members to obstruct department officials from carrying out site inspections.

"We cannot allow political parties to recklessly sabotage housing delivery for their own self-serving political agendas."

The DA has not specified which political parties are involved.

This article first appeared on EWN : WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions