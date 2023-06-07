Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023





If you're a runner, you'll know that 7 June is Global Running Day and it celebrates getting out with your running shoes and being active, not only today but as often as possible.

So, if you're looking to keep your feet moving, save the date for any of these running events happening in The Mother City:

RCS Gugs Youth Race: 16 June, Gugulethu

Running for Transformation: 16 June, Cape Town

TimBuild Spookhill Challenge: 17 June, Somerset West

Totalsports Table Mountain: 25 June, Constantia

Eersterivier 15km: 1 July, Eersterivier

Cape Town Festival of Running: 16 July, Sea Point

Curro Half-Marathon: 22 July, Durbanville

Pinelands 10km Race: 30 July, Pinelands

Elsies River 10km:5 August, Elsiesrivier

Totalsports Women's Race Cape Town: 9 August, Cape Town

John Korasie 30km: 13 August, Simon's Town

Satori Camel Run: 20 August, Noordhoek

Blouberg Marathon: 27 August, Cape Town

PSFA Blisters for Bread Charity Family Fun Run: August, Cape Town

West Coast AC Charity Challenge: 27 August, Melkbosstrand

Tekkie Challenge: 2 September, Kuilsriver

Khayelitsha Half Marathon: 9 September, Khayelitsha

Kloppers Sport 10km: 9 September, Brackenfell

Hout Bay SPAR 10km: 10 September, Hout Bay

Outsurance Gun Run: 17 September, Cape Town

Goodwood 10km Challenge: 25 September, Goodwood

Nants Heritage Day Race: 24 September, Cape Town

GTP Urban Family Run: 30 September, Bellville

BAKgat 10km: 7 October, Bellville

Ommiedraai 10km: 8 October, Kenilworth

AVBOB Silver Queen 10km Runway Race: 11 October, Cape Town

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 15 October, Cape Town

Atlantic Beach Hotel Melkbos 15km Race: 21 October, Melkbosstrand

Maastricht Draft: 21 October, Durbanville

Don Lock Memorial Run: 22 October, Claremont

ARD 3 Vlei 10km: 29 October, Grassy Park

Landmarks Half-Marathon: 5 November, Cape Town

Mitchell's Plain Titans Annual Road Race: 11 November, Mitchells Plain

MSA Athletics Triple F Race: 12 November, Wynberg

Art and Office Edgemead 10km: 18 November, Edgemead

Voet of the Wine: 19 November, Kuils River

Tokai Manor House Run: 26 November, Tokai

Khayelitsha Fun Run: 2 December, Khayelitsha

Totalsports Constatia Valley Grape Run: 3 December, Constantia

Phoenix Athletics Club 10km Challenge: 6 December, Bellville

For more information on any of the running events above, click here.

This article first appeared on KFM : Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023