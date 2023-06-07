Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report Dr Sean Phillips of the Department of Water and Sanitation says that this is a grave cause for concern. 7 June 2023 8:43 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light du... 7 June 2023 7:38 AM
View all Local
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40% Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March. 6 June 2023 8:38 PM
View all Business
Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023 It's Global Running Day today (7 June)! Here are the upcoming running events coming to Cape Town for the rest of the year. 7 June 2023 8:20 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 7 June 2023 6:39 AM
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.... 6 June 2023 7:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta. 6 June 2023 12:53 PM
View all Sport
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy? West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear. 6 June 2023 9:08 AM
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes. 6 June 2023 8:05 AM
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening. 5 June 2023 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water. 7 June 2023 9:37 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally. 6 June 2023 10:11 AM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023

7 June 2023 8:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Global Running Day

It's Global Running Day today (7 June)! Here are the upcoming running events coming to Cape Town for the rest of the year.

If you're a runner, you'll know that 7 June is Global Running Day and it celebrates getting out with your running shoes and being active, not only today but as often as possible.

So, if you're looking to keep your feet moving, save the date for any of these running events happening in The Mother City:

RCS Gugs Youth Race: 16 June, Gugulethu

Running for Transformation: 16 June, Cape Town

TimBuild Spookhill Challenge: 17 June, Somerset West

Totalsports Table Mountain: 25 June, Constantia

Eersterivier 15km: 1 July, Eersterivier

Cape Town Festival of Running: 16 July, Sea Point

Curro Half-Marathon: 22 July, Durbanville

Pinelands 10km Race: 30 July, Pinelands

Elsies River 10km:5 August, Elsiesrivier

Totalsports Women's Race Cape Town: 9 August, Cape Town

John Korasie 30km: 13 August, Simon's Town

Satori Camel Run: 20 August, Noordhoek

Blouberg Marathon: 27 August, Cape Town

PSFA Blisters for Bread Charity Family Fun Run: August, Cape Town

West Coast AC Charity Challenge: 27 August, Melkbosstrand

Tekkie Challenge: 2 September, Kuilsriver

Khayelitsha Half Marathon: 9 September, Khayelitsha

Kloppers Sport 10km: 9 September, Brackenfell

Hout Bay SPAR 10km: 10 September, Hout Bay

Outsurance Gun Run: 17 September, Cape Town

Goodwood 10km Challenge: 25 September, Goodwood

Nants Heritage Day Race: 24 September, Cape Town

GTP Urban Family Run: 30 September, Bellville

BAKgat 10km: 7 October, Bellville

Ommiedraai 10km: 8 October, Kenilworth

AVBOB Silver Queen 10km Runway Race: 11 October, Cape Town

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 15 October, Cape Town

Atlantic Beach Hotel Melkbos 15km Race: 21 October, Melkbosstrand

Maastricht Draft: 21 October, Durbanville

Don Lock Memorial Run: 22 October, Claremont

ARD 3 Vlei 10km: 29 October, Grassy Park

Landmarks Half-Marathon: 5 November, Cape Town

Mitchell's Plain Titans Annual Road Race: 11 November, Mitchells Plain

MSA Athletics Triple F Race: 12 November, Wynberg

Art and Office Edgemead 10km: 18 November, Edgemead

Voet of the Wine: 19 November, Kuils River

Tokai Manor House Run: 26 November, Tokai

Khayelitsha Fun Run: 2 December, Khayelitsha

Totalsports Constatia Valley Grape Run: 3 December, Constantia

Phoenix Athletics Club 10km Challenge: 6 December, Bellville

For more information on any of the running events above, click here.

Forrest Gump Running GIFfrom Forrest Gump GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023




7 June 2023 8:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Global Running Day

More from Lifestyle

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

7 June 2023 6:39 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Apple Vision Pro from video on Twitter @Apple

Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'

6 June 2023 10:02 PM

Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices already out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ JanPietruszk/123rf.com

Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves

6 June 2023 7:55 PM

Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zinkevych/123rf.com

How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season

6 June 2023 3:50 PM

Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan visited all 63 National parks in America. Picture: @grandmajoysroadtrip/Instagram

93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America

6 June 2023 2:34 PM

A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @svetilo, 123RF

[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help

6 June 2023 1:49 PM

Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

[LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner

6 June 2023 1:28 PM

Using protection is not only the right thing to do, but the most responsible, says Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Over 27 000 Showmax passwords leaked on illicit website

6 June 2023 1:22 PM

My Broadband reported that a post on a hacker forum claimed to offer over 27 000 Showmax usernames and passwords.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Sexpo is BACK and SEXIER than ever with flirty fun and erotic entertainment including fan favourite Pricasso.

The Sexpo is BACK and SEXIER than ever with flirty fun and erotic entertainment

6 June 2023 12:38 PM

If you're looking for some fun in a judgement-free space, the Sex Expo may be for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions

Politics Local

Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating

Local

The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders

Local

EWN Highlights

Kidnapped Cape Town woman found and reunited with family

7 June 2023 1:41 PM

Letsholonyane sacked following other offences, not just lift incident - Kubayi

7 June 2023 1:38 PM

DWS considering legislative changes to boost municipal water quality compliance

7 June 2023 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA