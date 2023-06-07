Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023
If you're a runner, you'll know that 7 June is Global Running Day and it celebrates getting out with your running shoes and being active, not only today but as often as possible.
So, if you're looking to keep your feet moving, save the date for any of these running events happening in The Mother City:
RCS Gugs Youth Race: 16 June, Gugulethu
Running for Transformation: 16 June, Cape Town
TimBuild Spookhill Challenge: 17 June, Somerset West
Totalsports Table Mountain: 25 June, Constantia
Eersterivier 15km: 1 July, Eersterivier
Cape Town Festival of Running: 16 July, Sea Point
Curro Half-Marathon: 22 July, Durbanville
Pinelands 10km Race: 30 July, Pinelands
Elsies River 10km:5 August, Elsiesrivier
Totalsports Women's Race Cape Town: 9 August, Cape Town
John Korasie 30km: 13 August, Simon's Town
Satori Camel Run: 20 August, Noordhoek
Blouberg Marathon: 27 August, Cape Town
PSFA Blisters for Bread Charity Family Fun Run: August, Cape Town
West Coast AC Charity Challenge: 27 August, Melkbosstrand
Tekkie Challenge: 2 September, Kuilsriver
Khayelitsha Half Marathon: 9 September, Khayelitsha
Kloppers Sport 10km: 9 September, Brackenfell
Hout Bay SPAR 10km: 10 September, Hout Bay
Outsurance Gun Run: 17 September, Cape Town
Goodwood 10km Challenge: 25 September, Goodwood
Nants Heritage Day Race: 24 September, Cape Town
GTP Urban Family Run: 30 September, Bellville
BAKgat 10km: 7 October, Bellville
Ommiedraai 10km: 8 October, Kenilworth
AVBOB Silver Queen 10km Runway Race: 11 October, Cape Town
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 15 October, Cape Town
Atlantic Beach Hotel Melkbos 15km Race: 21 October, Melkbosstrand
Maastricht Draft: 21 October, Durbanville
Don Lock Memorial Run: 22 October, Claremont
ARD 3 Vlei 10km: 29 October, Grassy Park
Landmarks Half-Marathon: 5 November, Cape Town
Mitchell's Plain Titans Annual Road Race: 11 November, Mitchells Plain
MSA Athletics Triple F Race: 12 November, Wynberg
Art and Office Edgemead 10km: 18 November, Edgemead
Voet of the Wine: 19 November, Kuils River
Tokai Manor House Run: 26 November, Tokai
Khayelitsha Fun Run: 2 December, Khayelitsha
Totalsports Constatia Valley Grape Run: 3 December, Constantia
Phoenix Athletics Club 10km Challenge: 6 December, Bellville
For more information on any of the running events above, click here.
This article first appeared on KFM : Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_24489927_two-female-runners-finishing-race-together.html
