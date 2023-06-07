Streaming issues? Report here
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

7 June 2023 8:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Johnny Clegg

Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.

Happy birthday to a musical legend, Johnny Clegg.

The South African icon would’ve been 70 years old today (7 June).

The singer, songwriter, dancer, anthropologist, and musical activist began his career in the late 1960s and became one of the country’s most celebrated musicians.

Alongside friend Sipho Mchunu, Clegg formed Juluka in 1979, the first group in South Africa during the apartheid era which included a White man and a Black man.

The duo traveled across the world, performing alongside the likes of Ladysmith Black Manbazo, sharing music that healed and inspired people.

Clegg was an important figure in South African music and the resistance to apartheid, even becoming the subject of an investigation by the police.

Over three decades, Clegg sold over five million albums.

His songs mixed English and Zulu lyrics, combing idioms of traditional African music with modern Western styles.

Clegg sadly passed away in 2019 after a long battle with cancer.


This article first appeared on 947 : Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today




More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show

6 June 2023 1:16 PM

Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Image source: Screengrab from Bianca Censori's LinkedIn page

Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?

6 June 2023 9:08 AM

West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Martamenchini

[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time

6 June 2023 8:05 AM

The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.

Musa Motha performs at the final of Britain's Got Talent. Photo: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent (screenshot)

[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud

5 June 2023 10:54 AM

Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.

Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa

5 June 2023 10:48 AM

The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year.

The Masked Singer South Africa Photo: Facebook

Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here

3 June 2023 12:12 PM

Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer.

Image sources: Screengrab from Netflix trailer on YouTube

[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series

2 June 2023 2:26 PM

He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.

© atic12/123rf.com

These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend

2 June 2023 11:33 AM

Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series.

Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey

1 June 2023 7:05 PM

Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.

