Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today
Happy birthday to a musical legend, Johnny Clegg.
The South African icon would’ve been 70 years old today (7 June).
The singer, songwriter, dancer, anthropologist, and musical activist began his career in the late 1960s and became one of the country’s most celebrated musicians.
Alongside friend Sipho Mchunu, Clegg formed Juluka in 1979, the first group in South Africa during the apartheid era which included a White man and a Black man.
The duo traveled across the world, performing alongside the likes of Ladysmith Black Manbazo, sharing music that healed and inspired people.
Clegg was an important figure in South African music and the resistance to apartheid, even becoming the subject of an investigation by the police.
Over three decades, Clegg sold over five million albums.
His songs mixed English and Zulu lyrics, combing idioms of traditional African music with modern Western styles.
Johnny Clegg was a South African rockstar and my music hero, as well as a hero in the movement to end Apartheid, the oppressive racist regime that was finally broken with the election of the great Nelson Mandela. pic.twitter.com/XitlMNhTTC' Nicholas Petricca (@petricholas) July 17, 2020
Clegg sadly passed away in 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
This article first appeared on 947 : Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today
Source : EWN
