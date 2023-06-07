NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns
Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
A state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine after 80 towns and villages have been left underwater following the destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka.
Thousands of people have evacuated as water levels rose to more than 11 metres.
While it's not yet confirmed what caused the breach in the dam in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of deliberately blowing it up.
Russia, who completely controls the dam, denies having destroyed it, instead blaming Ukraine.
It is unclear who destroyed it. But technically the makes the crossing between the western and eastern Kherson banks complicated.' Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 6, 2023
If the Ukrainians wanted to mount an attack from there … than the Russians profit.
And vice versa.
2/ next beaver pic.twitter.com/0HIMKlziEQ
RELATED: (PICTURES) Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives
Who's most affected? Maybe that's a clue as to who blew it up. In fact, it's not.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The EU, NATO, the UK, and the US are absolutely pointing the finger at Moscow for this.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: Hermann
More from World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.Read More
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured
Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision.Read More
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Local is lekker (and lifesaving)!Read More
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape
‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape.Read More
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings
NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More