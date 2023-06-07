NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report
Dr Sean Phillips of the Department of Water and Sanitation says that this is a grave cause for concern.
7 June 2023 8:43 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.
7 June 2023 8:10 AM
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions
In a statement, the party's provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light du...
7 June 2023 7:38 AM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?
The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.
6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'
In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'
6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson
She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed.
6 June 2023 6:27 AM
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.
7 June 2023 10:00 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'
Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr...
6 June 2023 10:02 PM
Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March.
6 June 2023 8:38 PM
Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023
It's Global Running Day today (7 June)! Here are the upcoming running events coming to Cape Town for the rest of the year.
7 June 2023 8:20 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
7 June 2023 6:39 AM
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves
Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company....
6 June 2023 7:55 PM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy
McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.
6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers
Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.
6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships
Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.
6 June 2023 12:53 PM
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?
West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.
6 June 2023 9:08 AM
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time
The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.
6 June 2023 8:05 AM
[WATCH] Musa Motha's Britain's Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud
Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.
5 June 2023 10:54 AM
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns
Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.
7 June 2023 9:37 AM
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.
6 June 2023 10:36 AM
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.
6 June 2023 10:11 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S...
5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'
Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso...
2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit
Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).
31 May 2023 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.
1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades.
1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.
31 May 2023 8:33 PM
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns

7 June 2023 9:37 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
war crimes
War in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.

Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine after 80 towns and villages have been left underwater following the destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka.

Thousands of people have evacuated as water levels rose to more than 11 metres.

While it's not yet confirmed what caused the breach in the dam in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of deliberately blowing it up.

Russia, who completely controls the dam, denies having destroyed it, instead blaming Ukraine.

RELATED: (PICTURES) Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives

Who's most affected? Maybe that's a clue as to who blew it up. In fact, it's not.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The EU, NATO, the UK, and the US are absolutely pointing the finger at Moscow for this.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from World

Uganda's Ghetto Kids make Britain's Got Talent history – here's the reality of 'orphanages' around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Read More arrow_forward

Kathleen Folbigg: Woman jailed over infant deaths pardoned

[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed

6 June 2023 10:11 AM

New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Prince_Harry_Trooping_the_Colour.JPG: Carfax2 derivative work: Surtsicna

Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years

6 June 2023 9:39 AM

[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'

Read More arrow_forward

International relations Minister Naledi Pandor with BRICS foreign affairs ministers (front row) and 'Friends of BRICS' in Cape Town on 2 June 2023. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger

5 June 2023 10:49 AM

SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Read More arrow_forward

India's deadliest accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed in 3-train collision

India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured

5 June 2023 9:50 AM

Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision.

Read More arrow_forward

Local firefighters fly out to Canada to quell devastating wildfires

[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires

5 June 2023 8:29 AM

Local is lekker (and lifesaving)!

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape

2 June 2023 3:00 PM

‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings

2 June 2023 12:12 PM

NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor. Picture: @mfa_russia/Twitter.

[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'

2 June 2023 9:49 AM

On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.

Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden trips and falls raising questions about an ageing President

[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader

2 June 2023 8:50 AM

One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Kidnapped Cape Town woman found and reunited with family
7 June 2023 1:41 PM

7 June 2023 1:41 PM

Letsholonyane sacked following other offences, not just lift incident - Kubayi
7 June 2023 1:38 PM

7 June 2023 1:38 PM

DWS considering legislative changes to boost municipal water quality compliance
7 June 2023 1:33 PM

7 June 2023 1:33 PM

