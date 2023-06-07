NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns





Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine after 80 towns and villages have been left underwater following the destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka.

Thousands of people have evacuated as water levels rose to more than 11 metres.

While it's not yet confirmed what caused the breach in the dam in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of deliberately blowing it up.

Russia, who completely controls the dam, denies having destroyed it, instead blaming Ukraine.

It is unclear who destroyed it. But technically the makes the crossing between the western and eastern Kherson banks complicated.



If the Ukrainians wanted to mount an attack from there … than the Russians profit.



And vice versa.



Who's most affected? Maybe that's a clue as to who blew it up. In fact, it's not. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The EU, NATO, the UK, and the US are absolutely pointing the finger at Moscow for this. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

