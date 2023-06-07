Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
Aubrey Masango talks to Callyn Datnow at Witz Inc about the process of rent-to-own solar schemes.
Read the small print and do the maths.
That's the expert advice being given to those considering signing up for one of the many rent-to-own solar schemes being offered to blackout-weary South Africans.
With loadshedding now a regular part of our lives, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to keep the lights on, and one of them is rent-to-own solar.
The big banks have joined forces with solar providers to offer financing options.
Deals are being offered from around R3500 per month on a contract basis.
Callyn Datnow, head of civil litigation and conveyancing at Witz Inc, says above all it's important to remember that you are entering into a legally binding agreement.
If you breach, if you aren't able to afford it, if you fall into default with your payments, there are going to be consequences.Callyn Datnow, Head of civil litigation and conveyancing - Witz Inc
They can take you to court, get a court order to remove the goods they've installed... and then legal fees and interests that come along with that.Callyn Datnow, Head of civil litigation and conveyancing - Witz Inc
While doing your homework as the consumer is vital, the provider is also legally obliged to be upfront about costs.
All of the costs, not just initiation fees, initial charge, or first month's rental. You need to have a full understanding from day one... what it is that it's going to cost you before you sign.Callyn Datnow, Head of civil litigation and conveyancing - Witz Inc
Canceling a rent-to-own agreement is not always very simple.
There are very often penalties...Callyn Datnow, Head of civil litigation and conveyancing - Witz Inc
With the solar panel, it's an installation into your property... so even where there is a cooling-off period, you've incurred the costs of installing it.Callyn Datnow, Head of civil litigation and conveyancing - Witz Inc
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/alternative-blue-cell-clean-eco-21581/
