



Africa Melane speaks to Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr Elmo Pretorius about recognising diabetes symptoms in men.

While diabetes is overall prevalent in South Africa, men are much more prone to diabetes than women – at an earlier age too.

One in nine men have diabetes in SA and half of these men don’t even know they have it, Pretorius says.

This is mainly due to the ‘boep’ (belly fat) that men develop.

The fat around the gut releases different hormones, sending signals to the liver that there is essentially a problem storing food in your belly.

The liver then makes your insulin resistant, the insulin that is there to protect you against the effects of high glucose, you become resistant to. Your glucose goes up and you develop diabetes. Dr Elmo Pretorius, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

He adds that if diabetes is caught early enough, the effects can be ‘reversed’.

But how can you identify symptoms?

· Tiredness, feeling lethargic

· Persistent urinating

· Changes in your vision (blurry)

· In severe cases, weight loss

While the drugs are there to help, the ultimate fix comes from lifestyle changes [for stages 1 and 2 diabetes]. Dr Elmo Pretorius, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

This article first appeared on 947 : 1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms