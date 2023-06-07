[LISTEN] Denis Goldberg's House of Hope continues to spread hope for the youth





Upon a broadcast in Hout Bay this morning, Lester Kiewit speaks to programme coordinator at Denis Goldberg's House of Hope, Lavinia Stadden.

Listen to the conversation below.

The Denis Goldberg House of Hope is an arts and culture education centre that provides access to art, dance, music, and other activities for the youth from different communities in Hout Bay and surrounding areas - since Stadden says, Goldberg believed that "Hout Bay is a microcosm of South Africa".

Stadden explains that the centre is in remembrance of, Denis Theodore Goldberg, who was a South African social campaigner and an anti-apartheid activist.

Kiewit reports that Goldberg might be better known as "one of the seven moral lights who put their lives on the line during the Rivonia Trial".

Goldberg was the youngest defendant in the trial that sentenced him to 22 years in prison alongside freedom fighters like, Nelson Mandela.

Stadden explains that after Goldberg's release from prison, he erected this "house of hope" as a space for the youth of Hout Bay to "come together" because he lost so many years with his kids fighting against the apartheid regime.

Kids of all ages are welcome to spread their arty wings and practice their art skills for free at the centre.

Bring your kids for a visit, tour or to sharpen their art skills at the centre which is located at 4 Andrews Rd, Hout Bay.

Stadden says just like Goldberg's hope for South Africa, this art centre represents a beacon of "hope for the future of South Africa."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.