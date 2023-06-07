'No sex please, we're Capetonian' - Sexpo signs rub some up the wrong way!
The Sex Expo 2023 ad campaign is proving too hot to handle for some...
No sex please, we're Capetonians!
It seems not everyone is (ahem) excited by the return of the Sex Expo to the Mother City's CTICC this week.
Former Idols winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler, along with some local politicians, appear to have got their knickers in a twist over the racy ad campaign for the three-day sex spectacular.
A massive advertising campaign has been rolled out in the run-up to the event which kicks off on Friday, which has seen some 'cheeky' signage being erected throughout the city.
Taking to Facebook Winckler wrote: "The Sexpo signage on our street pole is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately."
He's called for the posters featuring a semi-nude derriere clad in a g-string to be removed.
But Winckler's objections have hit a bum note as event organisers have simply piggy-backed onto the crooner's outrage to further promote the event.
Organisers dedicated an entire Instagram post to the story, including a picture drawn by penile artist Pricasso, appearing to depict a nude Winckler swinging on a street pole, removing a Sex Expo poster (check the post below).
The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can't please everybody.Sarah Dean, Organiser - Sex Expo
And it's not just Winckler who's called for the posters to be scrapped. Event organisers say they received an email from local city councillors demanding the signs be taken down.
It seems the politicians really got their knickers in a twist over this, after approving a fun campaign they demanded its removal without following any due process.Sarah Dean, Organiser - Sex Expo
Dean added that it would seem both Winckler and politicians are out of touch with most Capetonians since ticket sales for the event are 'going crazy'.
We're expecting our biggest sex expo yet!Sarah Dean, Organiser - Sex Expo
