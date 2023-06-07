



Apple revealed that its latest software update, iOS 17, will NOT be coming to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X.

In case you missed it, Apple unveiled the upcoming operating system at its developers conference on Monday (5 June).

The update will be available to those with the iPhone XS (2018) and older, but that doesn’t mean every phone will benefit from all the new features.

iOS 17 will be available on these devices. Photo: Apple

New features include customisation on call pop-ups, live transcription of voicemails, new stickers, FaceTime voicemails, a new Journal app, upgraded autocorrect, and NameDrop.

You’ll need an iPhone 12 or newer to fully access all of the new features.

Older devices like the iPhone XS and 11 will get the lion’s share of the new features.

That is great news if you own one of those devices, but keep an eye out as they will be on the chopping block for iOS 18.

The new operating system is expected to be available for users to download in September.

Find out more on the Apple website here.

This article first appeared on 947 : iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17