Hout Bay's Deus Cafe boasts good food, good vibes and a resident ghost!





Lester Kiewit speaks to Shaun Wigston, co-partner at Deus Café about this vibrant eatery in the heart of Hout Bay.

Every first Wednesday of the month, Lester Kiewit and the Good Morning Cape Town team broadcast live from one of the city's cafes, today it was the Deus Cafe in Hout Bay.

It opened at the end of 2019, just a few months before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Managing partner Shaun Wigston chats to Lester about the company's origins and its location in the Kronendal estate.

I was exposed to the [Deus ex machina] brand when I was in Bali for a few years and it really resonated with me. Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe

The brand is all about surf, motorbikes and lifestyle. Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe

Housed in the former 17th century Kronendal estate, the building has had a quirky new makeover and is now home to a cafe, bar, bakery and a shop selling Deus clothing and accessories.

Wigston says the business has come back with a boom since the pandemic and has become a popular spot for locals trying to avoid the disruption of loadshedding.

It's become a very collaborative workspace environment which is nice to see. Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe

Good vibes, good videos of our brand ethos playing in the background, and our friendly local staff. Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe

But good food and good vibes aren't the only thing being served up at Deus.

There's a little something extra that money can't buy. Don't be surprised if you run into Elsa. The eatery's resident ghost!

So the story goes, Elsa, was the daughter of General Sir Abraham Josias Cloete who, in the 19th Century fell in love with a British soldier stationed at the garrison in Hout Bay.

The love-struck Elsa would wait for him at the front gable window, whilst he watched for her under the trees across the road.

But their love was not to be and one day the soldier did away with himself under the oak trees, while Elsa it's said, died of a broken heart.

She lives in our corridors...breakfast, lunch and dinners are laid out for her! Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe

We've had some unique experiences...we try and keep her happy! Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe

RELATED:This coffee shop in Mowbray is giving former inmates a second chance

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.