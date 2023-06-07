Hout Bay's Deus Cafe boasts good food, good vibes and a resident ghost!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Shaun Wigston, co-partner at Deus Café about this vibrant eatery in the heart of Hout Bay.
Every first Wednesday of the month, Lester Kiewit and the Good Morning Cape Town team broadcast live from one of the city's cafes, today it was the Deus Cafe in Hout Bay.
It opened at the end of 2019, just a few months before the Covid-19 lockdown.
Managing partner Shaun Wigston chats to Lester about the company's origins and its location in the Kronendal estate.
I was exposed to the [Deus ex machina] brand when I was in Bali for a few years and it really resonated with me.Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe
The brand is all about surf, motorbikes and lifestyle.Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe
Housed in the former 17th century Kronendal estate, the building has had a quirky new makeover and is now home to a cafe, bar, bakery and a shop selling Deus clothing and accessories.
Wigston says the business has come back with a boom since the pandemic and has become a popular spot for locals trying to avoid the disruption of loadshedding.
It's become a very collaborative workspace environment which is nice to see.Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe
Good vibes, good videos of our brand ethos playing in the background, and our friendly local staff.Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe
But good food and good vibes aren't the only thing being served up at Deus.
There's a little something extra that money can't buy. Don't be surprised if you run into Elsa. The eatery's resident ghost!
So the story goes, Elsa, was the daughter of General Sir Abraham Josias Cloete who, in the 19th Century fell in love with a British soldier stationed at the garrison in Hout Bay.
The love-struck Elsa would wait for him at the front gable window, whilst he watched for her under the trees across the road.
But their love was not to be and one day the soldier did away with himself under the oak trees, while Elsa it's said, died of a broken heart.
She lives in our corridors...breakfast, lunch and dinners are laid out for her!Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe
We've had some unique experiences...we try and keep her happy!Shaun Wigston, Managing partner - Deus Cafe
RELATED:This coffee shop in Mowbray is giving former inmates a second chance
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots
Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration.Read More
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood'
Tjarla Norton, founder of Community Cook Up in Imizamo Yethu talks about the impact their soup kitchen has on the community.Read More
Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding
Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.Read More
iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17
Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.Read More
[LISTEN] Denis Goldberg's House of Hope continues to spread hope for the youth
Lester Kiewit visits Hout Bay and chats to Lavinia Stadden about Denis Goldberg's House of Hope and its impact on the youth.Read More
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.Read More
Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023
It's Global Running Day today (7 June)! Here are the upcoming running events coming to Cape Town for the rest of the year.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More