'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'
Africa Melane interviews Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist at the University of Johannesburg.
Eskom has recently announced that due to the improvement of the available generation capacity, Stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm until midnight.
This means that we will not be experiencing loadshedding during the day, and instead from 4pm onward, until otherwise notified.
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 6, 2023
Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented over the evening peak periods from 16:00 to midnight
until further notice pic.twitter.com/3GetUcqQvk
Is this the light at the end of the tunnel?
Winkler says that we shouldn't get too excited.
While our day to day lives will be somewhat 'brighter', he adds that we aren't out of the woods just yet.
In fact, he believes that we will still reach Stage 8 at some point.
RELATED: A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb
I don't think that we can count on this wave of lower power cuts than normal to last very long.Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist – University of Johannesburg
It's certainly unexpected that we would have no loadshedding at all and it's something that we should celebrate.Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist – University of Johannesburg
Well done to Eskom.Professor Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst and Physicist – University of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Daniel Reche
More from Local
[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes
Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership.Read More
'No sex please, we're Capetonian' - Sexpo signs rub some up the wrong way!
Things are hotting up in the Mother City as the highly anticipated Sex Expo returns, better and sexier than ever to the CTICC.Read More
Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan
Last September, Jacob Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution, claiming they breached the NPA Act when the State 'leaked' a doctor’s note to Karyn Maughan.Read More
South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report
Dr Sean Phillips of the Department of Water and Sanitation says that this is a grave cause for concern.Read More
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.Read More
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions
In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light during a recent sitting of the provincial legislature.Read More
Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating
In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the university is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.Read More
The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders
The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.Read More
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves
Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.Read More