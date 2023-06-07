R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has again called for information about a deadly attack on one of its officials in Delft.
Wendy Kloppers was shot dead while sitting in her vehicle at the Delft Symphony Way housing project in February.
Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said a R1 million reward in exchange for reliable information about the murder is still on offer.
Smith said anyone with information could approach city representatives confidentially and discreet meetings would be set up where confidentiality agreements would be entered into.
"Our own internal investigation resources will advise the informant of the best way forward with no obligation. We can pledge complete discretion and ensure any person that may hold information that we will treat this with the utmost respect," Smith said.
Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed while on-site at the Delft Symphony Way housing project last month.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2023
The initial reward was R100,000 but Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that it had since been bumped up after a private donor came forward.
This article first appeared on EWN : R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder
