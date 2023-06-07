Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Sport

A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit

7 June 2023 11:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Golf
PGA Tour
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
LIV Golf league

The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are reportedly merging with the LIV Golf circuit.

This merger, which came as surprise to many, is intended to end the split in the game.

Players were shocked by the decision as they only found out about the merger when it was announced.

The Saudi Arabian-backed circuit LIV was launched in October 2021 and caused significant disruption in the game, as many who were involved with PGA decided to join LIV.

The golf circuits will now move forward combined into one tour that is yet to be named says Gilchrist.

I suppose you could argue that if it is in unity it is a kind of 'hole in one', the new name TBC.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

He adds that the Saudi crown prince who sponsored LIV will still have a leading role in the new combined golf tour.

Picture: Josef Pichler from Pixabay
Picture: Josef Pichler from Pixabay

Is that really him in charge of golf? Or indeed the Saudi Arabian state in charge of golf?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

I think sparks might still fly.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit




