[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tjarla Norton, founder of 'Community Cook Up' in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay about the impact their soup kitchen has on the local community.
Listen to the conversation below.
Norton says, after the fire disaster in Imizamo Yethu in 2017, 'Community Cook Up' started as a way to meet the need for food security in the Hout Bay community... and its been a lifeline to Hout Bay's underprivileged communities ever since.
The 'Community Cook Up' feeds as many individuals and kids as they can afford to every Friday with a warm and nutritious meal.
Norton says, this continued through COVID-19 as the community pulled together to ensure food security for their neighbours.
Norton continues to say, making the different communities of Hout Bay feel like one neighbourhood is the goal.
The kind of differences are glaringly obvious, you have a choice - you can either pretend like it's not there or step in and make the change you want to see.Tjarla Norton, Founder - 'Community Cook Up'
Norton invites everyone who has time to spare to come and volunteer.
Or you can make monetary donations, on their website, over here.
As Kiewit says, regardless of what politically, ideologically and structurally divides us, "we are together" which is what 'Community Cook Up' thrives for.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/stories/capetalkza/3119727822896698246/
