[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule' Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice. 7 June 2023 12:07 PM
[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership. 7 June 2023 11:00 AM
'No sex please, we're Capetonian' - Sexpo signs rub some up the wrong way! Things are hotting up in the Mother City as the highly anticipated Sex Expo returns, better and sexier than ever to the CTICC. 7 June 2023 10:37 AM
View all Local
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light du... 7 June 2023 7:38 AM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration. 7 June 2023 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood' Tjarla Norton, founder of Community Cook Up in Imizamo Yethu talks about the impact their soup kitchen has on the community. 7 June 2023 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy. 7 June 2023 8:33 AM
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water. 7 June 2023 9:37 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood'

7 June 2023 12:02 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hout Bay
Community Cook Up

Tjarla Norton, founder of Community Cook Up in Imizamo Yethu talks about the impact their soup kitchen has on the community.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Tjarla Norton, founder of 'Community Cook Up' in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay about the impact their soup kitchen has on the local community.

Listen to the conversation below.

Norton says, after the fire disaster in Imizamo Yethu in 2017, 'Community Cook Up' started as a way to meet the need for food security in the Hout Bay community... and its been a lifeline to Hout Bay's underprivileged communities ever since.

The 'Community Cook Up' feeds as many individuals and kids as they can afford to every Friday with a warm and nutritious meal.

Norton says, this continued through COVID-19 as the community pulled together to ensure food security for their neighbours.

Norton continues to say, making the different communities of Hout Bay feel like one neighbourhood is the goal.

The kind of differences are glaringly obvious, you have a choice - you can either pretend like it's not there or step in and make the change you want to see.

Tjarla Norton, Founder - 'Community Cook Up'

Norton invites everyone who has time to spare to come and volunteer.

Or you can make monetary donations, on their website, over here.

As Kiewit says, regardless of what politically, ideologically and structurally divides us, "we are together" which is what 'Community Cook Up' thrives for.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




7 June 2023 12:02 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hout Bay
Community Cook Up

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots

7 June 2023 1:02 PM

Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hout Bay's Deus Cafe boasts good food, good vibes and a resident ghost!

7 June 2023 11:54 AM

Born in Australia from a love of motorbikes and surfing, Deus Ex Machina comes to Africa for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding

7 June 2023 11:36 AM

Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple is phasing out older iPhones with its upcoming software update. Photo: Pexels/Gabriel Freytez

iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17

7 June 2023 10:50 AM

Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[LISTEN] Denis Goldberg's House of Hope continues to spread hope for the youth

7 June 2023 10:24 AM

Lester Kiewit visits Hout Bay and chats to Lavinia Stadden about Denis Goldberg's House of Hope and its impact on the youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

copyright stockbroker/123rf

Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023

7 June 2023 8:20 AM

It's Global Running Day today (7 June)! Here are the upcoming running events coming to Cape Town for the rest of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023

7 June 2023 6:39 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Apple Vision Pro from video on Twitter @Apple

Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'

6 June 2023 10:02 PM

Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices already out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions

Politics Local

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

Business Lifestyle

Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane again calls for Dyantyi to recuse himself as Section 194 inquiry chair

7 June 2023 4:31 PM

Top cop Masemola unable to explain Hawks investigator's no-show at Scopa meeting

7 June 2023 3:40 PM

R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

7 June 2023 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA