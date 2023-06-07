[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Crystal Orderson speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about trending online news.
One item on today's agenda is Jennifer Aniston's newly spotted grey roots.
Skip to 04:20 to hear Friedman's view on this one.
Friedman says that there's a trending move towards embracing the grey roots, strands and patches ever since COVID-19 had paused the hairdressing business.
This seems to be true for Jennifer Aniston who took to social media to promote the latest shampoo in her hair range called, LolaVie.
Attentive fans rushed to Aniston's comments section, calling out the 54-year-old's newest friends - her grey roots.
Of course, Aniston's hair has been as much of a celeb as she has since her iconic haircut - the layered lob, AKA, 'The Rachel' trended and became the hairstyle of choice for many women in the 90s and early 2000s.
Now, she might make embracing grey roots a trend.
Fans say it's 'refreshing' to see celebrities embracing their natural grey roots instead of hiding them.
Here's the post behind this sentiment.
As a fellow woman in her grey hair era, Friedman says...
Society has been so against women going grey, it's exhausting. After thinking about letting my grey roots out for four years, I finally did it, lockdown was my moment... and its been one of the most liberating things I've done.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
Here's to embracing those grey roots, ladies!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jennifer_Aniston_2011_(cropped).jpg
