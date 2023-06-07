The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed
Topping the charts on The Midday Report today is the dismissal of former president, Jacob Zuma's private prosecution against a journalist and a prosecutor.
Last September, Zuma charged State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan in a private prosecution, with an accusation of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority Act.
Zuma's claim was that Downer had supplied Maughan with his personal information during his corruption trial.
Mandy Wiener speaks with Bernadette Wicks of the EWN newsroom.
The court basically found with Billy Downer that this is an extension of the former president's Stalingrad tactic and that it's an attempt from the former president to prevent Billy Downer from doing his job. And that is completely without merit. In Karyn Maughan's case, they found that, again, an ulterior motive and that it was aimed at intimidating her, harassing her, preventing her from doing her job and freely reporting on his case.Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter
Other key stories on The Midday Report:
- SCOPA to meet with Hawks regarding De Ruyter's accusations of corruption at Eskom.
- The Johannesburg City Council debating the State of the City Address delivered by Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
- Bus operations in Tshwane suspended due to SAMWU strike.
Scroll up for the full audio.
