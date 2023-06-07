Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots
Clement Manyathela speaks with Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN. (Skip to 30:15).
One 702 listener says that he and his partner struggle sometimes when having penetrative sex as she feels his penis is reaching her womb, which causes some pain and discomfort.
Something like this can cause strain in a relationship as one or both partners will not be feeling sexually satisfied.
According to Zenda, there are a number of different reasons why sex might be feeling painful.
The first of these is that there might not have been enough foreplay before penetration.
Secondly, there are certain gynaecological conditions that can cause significant pain, so it could be worth taking a visit to the doctor.
Particularly fibroids or things like endometriosis can cause a lot of pain.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
The third cause could be that the couple is just not using the best position for them.
For heterosexual couples sometimes, depending on the size of the man’s penis, there are certain sex positions that will not feel comfortable.
There are positions that give too much exposure and therefore you hit the cervix and that can cause a transmitted pain.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
I would say do have a checkup with your doctor and have a look at all these areas.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
Mutambirwa says that in some cases the pain can also be caused by the man, so it is important for both partners to get checked out.
In one case he says a man had been circumcised and the stitch that was used was what was hurting his partner.
Finally, the reasons why sex might not be feeling so great could also be emotional.
If you are having issues in your sex life, it is important to check in with your partner and how they are feeling to make sure you are both in the right emotional space.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots
Source : Pexels: Alex Green
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood'
Tjarla Norton, founder of Community Cook Up in Imizamo Yethu talks about the impact their soup kitchen has on the community.Read More
Hout Bay's Deus Cafe boasts good food, good vibes and a resident ghost!
Born in Australia from a love of motorbikes and surfing, Deus Ex Machina comes to Africa for the first time.Read More
Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding
Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.Read More
iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17
Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.Read More
[LISTEN] Denis Goldberg's House of Hope continues to spread hope for the youth
Lester Kiewit visits Hout Bay and chats to Lavinia Stadden about Denis Goldberg's House of Hope and its impact on the youth.Read More
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.Read More
Runners, here are all the upcoming races in Cape Town for the rest of 2023
It's Global Running Day today (7 June)! Here are the upcoming running events coming to Cape Town for the rest of the year.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More