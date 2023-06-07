Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots





Clement Manyathela speaks with Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN. (Skip to 30:15).

One 702 listener says that he and his partner struggle sometimes when having penetrative sex as she feels his penis is reaching her womb, which causes some pain and discomfort.

Something like this can cause strain in a relationship as one or both partners will not be feeling sexually satisfied.

According to Zenda, there are a number of different reasons why sex might be feeling painful.

The first of these is that there might not have been enough foreplay before penetration.

Secondly, there are certain gynaecological conditions that can cause significant pain, so it could be worth taking a visit to the doctor.

Particularly fibroids or things like endometriosis can cause a lot of pain. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

The third cause could be that the couple is just not using the best position for them.

For heterosexual couples sometimes, depending on the size of the man’s penis, there are certain sex positions that will not feel comfortable.

There are positions that give too much exposure and therefore you hit the cervix and that can cause a transmitted pain. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

I would say do have a checkup with your doctor and have a look at all these areas. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

Mutambirwa says that in some cases the pain can also be caused by the man, so it is important for both partners to get checked out.

In one case he says a man had been circumcised and the stitch that was used was what was hurting his partner.

Finally, the reasons why sex might not be feeling so great could also be emotional.

If you are having issues in your sex life, it is important to check in with your partner and how they are feeling to make sure you are both in the right emotional space.

