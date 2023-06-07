Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe
JOHANNESBURG - Western Province Rugby has rubbished reports that Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe was offered a jaw-dropping R15 million to return to Cape Town.
Kolbe recently ended his six-year stint in France after announcing that he’d be leaving Toulon at the conclusion of the current European season. Various reports linked him with a move to Japan, while re-joining the Stormers was suggested as a remote possibility.
The fleet-footed player moved to Toulouse in 2017 after five seasons in the Cape with Province and the Stormers and he was part of the 2014 Currie Cup winning team.
Kolbe dazzled in France’s Top 14 league in his 4 seasons with Toulouse and helped the team win two league titles as well as the Heineken Champions Cup.
Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the country’s best-paid rugby star.
However, a WP Rugby spokesperson explained that these engagements did not progress beyond initial exploratory conversations.
"There was an informal discussion around Cheslin's availability and interest in joining our squad, but it is important to note that at no point was there a commitment to any figure or contractual details,” said the spokesperson.
This article first appeared on EWN : Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe
