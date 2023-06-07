Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed All the news you need to know. 7 June 2023 2:31 PM
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule' Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice. 7 June 2023 12:07 PM
R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed while on site at the Delft Symphony Way housing project in February. 7 June 2023 11:20 AM
View all Local
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light du... 7 June 2023 7:38 AM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this. 7 June 2023 4:54 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you. 7 June 2023 3:35 PM
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’ What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves? 7 June 2023 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the cou... 7 June 2023 1:44 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe

7 June 2023 1:44 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Stormers
Cheslin kolbe
western province rugby

Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the country’s best-paid rugby star.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Province Rugby has rubbished reports that Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe was offered a jaw-dropping R15 million to return to Cape Town.

Kolbe recently ended his six-year stint in France after announcing that he’d be leaving Toulon at the conclusion of the current European season. Various reports linked him with a move to Japan, while re-joining the Stormers was suggested as a remote possibility.

The fleet-footed player moved to Toulouse in 2017 after five seasons in the Cape with Province and the Stormers and he was part of the 2014 Currie Cup winning team.

Kolbe dazzled in France’s Top 14 league in his 4 seasons with Toulouse and helped the team win two league titles as well as the Heineken Champions Cup.

Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the country’s best-paid rugby star.

However, a WP Rugby spokesperson explained that these engagements did not progress beyond initial exploratory conversations.

"There was an informal discussion around Cheslin's availability and interest in joining our squad, but it is important to note that at no point was there a commitment to any figure or contractual details,” said the spokesperson.


This article first appeared on EWN : Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe




7 June 2023 1:44 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Stormers
Cheslin kolbe
western province rugby

More from Sport

Picture: Josef Pichler from Pixabay

A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit

7 June 2023 11:41 AM

The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Logo of Manchester United Football Club on the Jersey. Picture: 123rf

'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy

6 June 2023 7:52 PM

McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LA Dodgers pitcher, Tayler Scott. Photo: Twitter/dodger_daily (screenshot)

SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers

6 June 2023 1:44 PM

Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships

6 June 2023 12:53 PM

Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves

5 June 2023 8:19 PM

On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club, along with 11 players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coward_lion/123rf

Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?

5 June 2023 8:12 PM

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for City at Wembley as Pep Guardiola’s side added the FA Cup to the Premier League title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Instagram @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up

4 June 2023 7:05 PM

The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career

2 June 2023 7:43 PM

The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Stormers. Picture: https://thestormers.com

[LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what?

2 June 2023 10:49 AM

IOL Sports editor John Goliath speaks to Lester Kiewit about changes at the Stormers and what the new team could look like.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'

2 June 2023 9:28 AM

'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe

Sport

R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

Local

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Saps has 'all hands on deck' on Eskom corruption allegations, says Masemola

7 June 2023 10:15 PM

AG attributes Midvaal Local Municipality clean audit to public participation

7 June 2023 9:15 PM

Bribery allegations against Dyantyi shroud Mkhwebane inquiry

7 June 2023 9:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA