Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner





Crystal Orderson speaks to People Lead at Mondelēz International, Cebile Xulu, about overcoming workplace burnout.

According to Deloitte’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 46% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials feel stressed and anxious at work.

It is important to know that burnout is not age or generation specific, it involves the circumstances surrounding an individual.

Among generation Z and the millennial generations, Xulu notes…

· While the older generation (50+ year-olds) have found certain coping mechanisms for burnout, there is not a willingness to talk about it as it comes across as a sign of weakness.

· The younger generation (20- to 40-year-olds) are much more vocal and comfortable talking about burnout.

This is not an age issue, or a generational issue, it’s just an individual issue. Any person can suffer from burnout. Cebile Xulu, People Lead – Mondelēz International

It is however important for generation Z and millennials to work to prevent burnout as they are at pivotal points in their careers, says Xulu.

Preventing burnout is all about being self-aware and acknowledging one’s state of wellness, says Xulu.

If you are able to identify what you are feeling, you are able to have a conversation with someone willing to listen, be it your manager, wellness head or HR, to establish a way forward with solutions.

We need to deal with it [these feelings] before it actually escalates… but it is important that we start recognising the signs in ourselves. Cebile Xulu, People Lead – Mondelēz International

