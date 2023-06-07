Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed All the news you need to know. 7 June 2023 2:31 PM
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule' Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice. 7 June 2023 12:07 PM
View all Local
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light du... 7 June 2023 7:38 AM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’ What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves? 7 June 2023 2:44 PM
Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration. 7 June 2023 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy. 7 June 2023 8:33 AM
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

7 June 2023 7:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Gay Pride
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Pride Month
heroes and zeros

How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.

Tonya Khoury, Director at Acumen Media Management, shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign
Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Woolworths' Pride Campaign is the zero pick for Tonya Khoury, Director at Acumen Media Management.

Her choice is not determined by the controversy the campaign ignited on social media, but by its efficacy and appropriateness from an advertising and branding perspective.

RELATED: Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'

Woolies has stuck to its guns amid some customers decrying its support for the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month.

Khoury questions what that stated support is, exactly. She uses words like 'tokenising' and 'patronising'.

Woolworths proclaims itself to be "an ally" in the promotion.

Pride in itself is a relished and cherished event and I think that the LGBTQI community own that event in such a manner that here you're almost tokenising it to capitalise on it... like you put up a couple of rainbows and you say that you're going to be an ally and then speak about how your new clothing range is so good...

Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

For me, you're taking a very strong event that internationally has come with a lot of cost to other people... It's almost a patronising commentary to gay people.

Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

Whitfield wonders whether the Woolworths campaign is any different to the way commercial opportunities are grasped by businesses when it comes to just about any meaningful event, Nelson Mandela Day for example.

There IS that element Khoury concedes, but she feels the timing of the campaign is also contentious - "It hits at the wrong time."

The Woolworths campaign comes at a time where, internationally, there is almost an outlash against clothing and the LGBTQI community... that particular narrative is really testy at the moment, and what we saw on social media - we're not talking about small conversations, we're talking about 50 000 people having a conversation on Tuesday about this particular topic alone...

Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

...saying that it was patronising, and secondly, to be an ally HOW?... Those are very strong words to use in a campaign that's just selling stuff with rainbows on it, really, if we're being honest with one another.

Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

At the same time, Khoury believes the retailer is often "picked on" when it comes to boycotts.

She does note that there is a bigger and very contentious conversation around this, to do with clothing for children that is non-binary.

We're not talking about gender-neutral clothing because you don't know whether you're having a boy or a girl, we're talking about clothing that's specifically non-binary... being stocked across the world. Then Woolworths comes into that fray and it wasn't very well received by a lot of parents, many... said they're never going in there again!

Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation

See the campaign and Woolworths' response to customer dissatisfaction with it below




7 June 2023 7:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Gay Pride
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Pride Month
heroes and zeros

More from Business

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

7 June 2023 7:38 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svershinsky/123rf.com

NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it

7 June 2023 8:10 AM

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Apple Vision Pro from video on Twitter @Apple

Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'

6 June 2023 10:02 PM

Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices already out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nokblacksheep/123rf.com

Profits for Premier Group (Blue Ribbon Snowflake...) jump almost 40%

6 June 2023 8:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Kobus Gertenbach after the Premier Group posts stellar results for the year ended 31 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ JanPietruszk/123rf.com

Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves

6 June 2023 7:55 PM

Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© viewapart/123rf.com

SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1

6 June 2023 7:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

6 June 2023 11:52 AM

Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1

7 June 2023 7:38 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed

7 June 2023 2:31 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding during the day

'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'

7 June 2023 12:07 PM

Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slain City of Cape Town official, Wendy Kloppers. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Hendricks Kloppers

R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

7 June 2023 11:20 AM

Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed while on site at the Delft Symphony Way housing project in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com Photo: 123rf

[LISTEN] Study shows (most) South Africans are forced to rent over buying homes

7 June 2023 11:00 AM

Waldo Marcus, Head of Marketing at TPN Credit Bureau speaks about a study showing a downward trend in home ownership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No sex please, we're Capetonian' - Sexpo signs rub some up the wrong way!

7 June 2023 10:37 AM

Things are hotting up in the Mother City as the highly anticipated Sex Expo returns, better and sexier than ever to the CTICC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan

7 June 2023 10:04 AM

Last September, Jacob Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution, claiming they breached the NPA Act when the State 'leaked' a doctor’s note to Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report

7 June 2023 8:43 AM

Dr Sean Phillips of the Department of Water and Sanitation says that this is a grave cause for concern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svershinsky/123rf.com

NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it

7 June 2023 8:10 AM

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance logo. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions

7 June 2023 7:38 AM

In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light during a recent sitting of the provincial legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Julia M Cameron/pexels

[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste

7 June 2023 4:54 PM

Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car

7 June 2023 3:35 PM

If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Archaeologists’ assumptions about gender roles in past humans ignore an icky but potentially crucial part of original ‘paleo diet’

Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’

7 June 2023 2:44 PM

What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots

7 June 2023 1:02 PM

Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk Instagram Stories, screengrab

[LISTEN] Community Cook Up 'connects Hout Bay communities as one neighbourhood'

7 June 2023 12:02 PM

Tjarla Norton, founder of Community Cook Up in Imizamo Yethu talks about the impact their soup kitchen has on the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hout Bay's Deus Cafe boasts good food, good vibes and a resident ghost!

7 June 2023 11:54 AM

Born in Australia from a love of motorbikes and surfing, Deus Ex Machina comes to Africa for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding

7 June 2023 11:36 AM

Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple is phasing out older iPhones with its upcoming software update. Photo: Pexels/Gabriel Freytez

iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17

7 June 2023 10:50 AM

Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[LISTEN] Denis Goldberg's House of Hope continues to spread hope for the youth

7 June 2023 10:24 AM

Lester Kiewit visits Hout Bay and chats to Lavinia Stadden about Denis Goldberg's House of Hope and its impact on the youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from Mit-Mak Motors video @bobbypetkov.mmm

[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content

1 June 2023 7:32 PM

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buckets used to collect water from a tank are seen inside a shopping cart in an informal settlement in Hammanskraal on 23 May 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears

1 June 2023 7:51 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Liqui Fruit promo @LiquiFruit

New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!

31 May 2023 8:33 PM

LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people'

25 May 2023 8:40 AM

Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba hanging out in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba

25 May 2023 7:03 AM

Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ thodonal/123rf.com

Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits

24 May 2023 9:25 PM

When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and shamed' in an annual report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Clientèle Limited - Funeral campaign

Funeral cover ads don't appeal to everyone but this one is 'heart-wrenching'

23 May 2023 9:14 PM

Clientèle's funeral plan campaign is the advertising "hero" pick of the week for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda in Alexandra on 16 May 2023 for the ‘Ke Kasi Ya Rona’ programme. This was his first public event since being elected mayor. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience

18 May 2023 9:38 AM

It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report

17 May 2023 10:27 PM

Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Tropika's "Smoooth Rider" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues

16 May 2023 9:41 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe

Sport

R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

Local

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football

7 June 2023 11:52 PM

'Gwamanda is doing well and his treatment was successful' - Al Jama-ah leader

7 June 2023 11:52 PM

GP Health executes process to appoint new CEO at tainted Rahima Moosa hospital

7 June 2023 11:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA