Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1





Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest RMB/BER Business Confidence Index with Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB.

- Business confidence in South Africa slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter

- It marks the fifth consecutive quarter of declining sentiment among executives, according to the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index

The level of business confidence in South Africa fell further in the second quarter of 2023.

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) dropped by nine points to 27, from 36 in the first quarter.

It's the lowest level of confidence since 2020 says the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), suggesting that only roughly a quarter of respondents were satisfied with prevailing business conditions.

A challenging business environment amid - amongst other factors - persistent load-shedding, rising interest rates, and cost pressures weighing on profitability, affected sentiment.

The second quarter survey was conducted between 10 and 30 May, covering 1 050 senior executives in the building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and motor trade sectors.

The decline in confidence was on the back of another decrease in business activity, although this likely does not explain the full extent of the deterioration in sentiment. Bureau for Economic Research

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB.

While most of us feel happier with Eskom keeping the lights on for longer at the moment, business executives who have the responsibility to look more long term for survival aren't seeing much of a change, Mhlanga comments.

This is why you saw the BCI decline by nine points to 27... and if you look at the subsectors you can see it's all consumer-facing sectors that have contributed to this decline. New vehicle dealers - 21 point decline to 23. Retail traders - 14 point decline to 20, wholesalers 8 point decline to 32... Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

If you put a business confidence number below 30 into historical context he says, it matches what we have seen during crisis periods in the history of South Africa.

"1976 to 1978 we saw business confidence below 30; 1984 to 1986, and then just before the democratic era 1991 to 1994; the financial crisis 0f 2008... and much more recently we saw the same with COVID."

If we're registering these kinds of crisis levels of business confidence he goes on, it must tell us that executives are "extremely concerned" about prevailing business conditions.

Mhlanga also comments on the news that government and organised business have got around the table together again to look at ways to boost economic growth.

Absolutely they can't live without each other and it's showing that when government does not implement the right reforms, profitability for the South African corporates is knocked, which is one of the issues which contributed to the falling business confidence. Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

Output also declined because they don't have enough electricity, and these are outputs of policy decisions that are taken by government. Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

I would agree with you it is a positive signal for government to meet business, but we need that to be consistent... If you were to ask what needs to happen for this business confidence to pick up so that the economy can attract investment, it is implementation of the reforms that the private sector has always said we need... Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

