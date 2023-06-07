[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
7 June 2023 4:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Recycling
Plastic waste

Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this.

John Maytham speaks with Joanna Wallace, green economy specialist.

Individuals have an important role to play in order to manage our plastic waste.

One thing that people can do to help with waste management is recycle whatever they can.

However, this is not always easy to do, but there are still certain day to day things that many of us can do to help manage plastic waste.

Wallace says that one of these is trying to limit our usage of single use plastic.

Single use plastic is usually packaging items that are used once and then thrown away.

If you can reduce your single use plastic that is a big gain. That will really limit how much plastic you personally generate.

Joanna Wallace, Green Economy Specialist

Another thing people can do is try and avoid buying things that are non-recyclable.

She says that you can tell an item cannot be recycled if it is labelled with a small triangle with a seven in it, or if you can see it was made with multiple different materials.

Picture: Julia M Cameron/pexels
Picture: Julia M Cameron/pexels

Anytime you have layers that are fused together… it is very difficult to recycle.

Joanna Wallace, Green Economy Specialist

Listen to the interview above for more.




