Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid

8 June 2023 10:15 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has called Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan an abuse of process.

John Perlman speaks with Nthabseng Dubbazana, a legal analyst.

Former president Jacob Zuma served summonses to State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan to appear in court for private prosecution in September last year.

He accused them of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority Act with regard to a doctor’s note of the former president which was shared with Maughan.

The court stated that there was no nolle prosequi certificate for Maughan, which is required for a private prosecution, and said that Zuma was attempting to abuse court processes.

The court set aside the summonses and the former president was ordered to pay the cost of the cases.

Dubbazana says that this was a criminal case, not a civil case and this was not the right platform to handle this case.

At the end of the day, the merits of the matter are not dealt with because it was not the correct forum, in my opinion.

Nthabseng Dubbazana, Legal Analyst.

It is interesting to see a civil court basically telling a criminal court how to run its business.

Nthabseng Dubbazana, Legal Analyst.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has tweeted that the former president intends to appeal the judgement.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid




