Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football
Banyana Banyana superstar, Linda Motlhalo says she is nervous and excited at the prospect of playing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Motlhalo was included in coach Desiree Ellis’ 36 player squad earlier in the week with the group.
The team will assemble on 12 June to begin preparations for the World Cup which starts on the 20th of July.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Motlhalo said she is ready for the challenge ahead.
I am very far from being my best. It takes time, it will come. You will see my best at the world cup if I am lucky enough to get chosen. What coach Des likes saying is that players need to raise their hands every session and is big on putting in the work in those sessions.Linda Motlhalo, Banyana Banyana & Glasgow City Midfielder
Coach Des goes around the country to watch games and scout players. We trust her judgement and the players that come into the setupLinda Motlhalo, Banyana Banyana & Glasgow City Midfielder
The 24-year-old is also fresh off winning the Scottish Premiership with Glasgow City and provided a crucial 89th minute assist in their 1-0 win over rivals Rangers on the final day of the season to secure the title and Champions League football for next season.
When I was first selected [for Banyana Banyana] I was 17 years old. I am 25 on the 1st of July and I never take things for granted and sometimes I can’t believe what I have done already. Winning AFCON, winning the league and playing in the Champions League. We are going to face tough teams in that competition and we need to step up to that new challenge. It comes with opportunities and I am neighbours with England at the moment so that’s a sign I think. I would love to play for Arsenal one day, they are moving in the right direction and playing good football that I think would fit my styleLinda Motlhalo, Banyana Banyana and Glasgow City Midfielder
Watch below for the full interview with Linda Motlhalo:
This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football
