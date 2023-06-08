Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 are:
Lotto: 17, 22, 23, 32, 43, 51 B: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 09, 13, 17, 39 B: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 06, 08, 10, 14, 32 B: 22
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 07/06/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023
#LOTTO: 17, 22, 23, 32, 43, 51#BONUS: 44
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 03, 09, 13, 17, 39#BONUS: 41#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 06, 08, 10, 14, 32#BONUS: 22 pic.twitter.com/1A1PFTvGYX
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (07/06/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Y98gigEyGf
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (07/06/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/euUKIL1fLQ
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (07/06/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023
We have a jackpot winner of R26,151,355! pic.twitter.com/H3yR1fKSmW
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
