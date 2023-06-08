ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
Africa Melane interviews Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Caucus Leader for the City of Johannesburg.
ActionSA has filed a motion of no confidence, suggesting the removal of Al Jam-ah Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
This follows a public call to the Mayor to address allegations of criminal wrong doing.
RELATED: ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question
According to a Carte Blanche exposé referenced by ActionSA, it's alleged that Gwamanda defrauded the vulnerable through a funeral scheme.
There have also been concerns about his academic qualifications.
Ngobeni says that it's important that Gwamanda is held accountable and to ensure the protection of the city and its people.
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 – 21 June 2023.
RELATED: Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?
We are disappointed with the mayor.Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Caucus Leader – City of Johannesburg
This article first appeared on 702 : ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
