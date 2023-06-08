



In a recent interview, Lionel Messi (35), the Argentine soccer star confirms his next career move after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Messi is moving from Paris to Miami to join the MLS team, Inter Miami - the club co-owned by former PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, David Beckham.

While the full details of his contract with Inter Miami isn't finalised yet, the move is confirmed.

Some fans and critics are viewing this career shift as a snub to Barcelona and Al-Hilal.

But Messi says he was "excited" to return to Barcelona but after his "experience" he decided not to.

He also continues to speak on internal politics with Barcelona like decreasing players' salaries, which Messi doesn't "want to get involved in."

Messi also clarifies that he decided to make this move for himself and his family.

Watch his full explanation below.

What an epic gain for Inter Miami!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami