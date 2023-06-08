'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion
John Perlman interviews Dawie Maree, FNB's Agricultural Economist.
Wheat prices have risen once again for the fifth consecutive day following the explosion and destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovka.
The dam is within the perimeter of three Ukrainian ports covered under the grain deal.
Flooding in the area poses a grave risk to people, transport, and logistics.
Unfortunately, we don't produce enough wheat locally and therefore have to import from other countries, largely Ukraine.
As a result of the floods, we will most likely see an increase in wheat prices, says Maree.
Maree does however note that, over the past two days, the price surge has 'tapered' off.
The recent increase in the wheat price will definitely filter through.Dawie Maree, Agricultural Economist – FNB
