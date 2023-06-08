Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vandalism at Cape Town cemeteries: 'People no longer have respect for the dead' The City of Cape Town is working on addressing the ongoing vandalism and theft at cemeteries. 8 June 2023 1:14 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid The Pietermaritzburg High Court has called Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan an abuse of process. 8 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Local
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnersh... 7 June 2023 9:27 PM
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1 The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quart... 7 June 2023 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine. 8 June 2023 9:49 AM
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo. 7 June 2023 10:21 PM
View all Business
'Diamonds' in the rough: Why thrifting is so popular in SA Fashion consultant and writer Declan Gibbon breaks down what thrifting looking like in South Africa. 8 June 2023 1:02 PM
[LISTEN] Cape Town cops nab '3rd most wanted' on top 100 traffic offenders list Yes, there's a top 100 traffic offenders list! Cape Town's 'third most wanted' was recently caught. 8 June 2023 12:47 PM
[LISTEN] 'Food is medicine.' Nutritionist chats foods that help prevent cancer Dr Michelle Mace, a nutritionist and gut health coach from Project Flamingo chats about super foods that help prevent cancer. 8 June 2023 11:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the cou... 7 June 2023 1:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

8 June 2023 9:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Kanye West

Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West celebrates his 46th birthday today (8 June)!

While he has been making headlines for more controversial moves, Ye is best known for his impact on the music and fashion industries with a career spanning more than 20 years.

Here are eight facts you might not know about him:

1) While Kanye is a college dropout. His late mother was the head of the English department at Chicago University.

2) He lived in China when he was 10 and speaks Mandarin quite well.

3) His big break came in 2000 when he got a job producing at Roc-A-Fella Records, where he made a name for himself. His most notable work during this time was undoubtedly the work he did on one of hip-hop’s greatest albums, Jay-Z’s The Blueprint.

RELATED: Kanye West's wife gets tweeps talking over bizarre church outfit

4) He debut album, The College Dropout, was released in 2004. Not only did it debut at number two on the charts, but it scored a ‘Best Rap Album’ Grammy and it is currently certified four times platinum.

5) With the help of his restaurant business, he bought the rights to the Chicago location of the iconic fast-food chain, Fat Burger. He managed a handful of stores since 2008.

6) He has released and acted in several films. In 2012, his conceptual film Cruel Summer premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and in 2010, he featured in films such as Runaway, The Love Guru and We Were Once A Fairytale.

RELATED: Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

7) He runs a creative design company, DONDA, named after his mother. The company’s projects include films, record releases, cosmetic lines, and a music arm (managed through Jay-Z’s Rock Nation).

8) He didn’t own a cell phone until 2011, but it didn’t last long as he reportedly ditched the device in 2018.

Happy birthday, Ye!

RELATED: 'Cheers to a new life': Kanye West 'says' he wants to settle down in Mzansi


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!




8 June 2023 9:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Kanye West

More from Entertainment

Image source: Instagram, @rachelkolisi, screengrab

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

8 June 2023 1:12 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Hossein Zohrevand

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab posted by Sarah Bee, @BirrelleBee on Twitter

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

7 June 2023 2:25 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from America's Got Talent's YouTube video

[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent

7 June 2023 10:19 AM

Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnny Clegg sings in honour of Nelson Mandela during his memorial service at the Cape Town Stadium on 11 December 2013. Picture: EWN.

Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

7 June 2023 8:33 AM

Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show

6 June 2023 1:16 PM

Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Bianca Censori's LinkedIn page

Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?

6 June 2023 9:08 AM

West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Martamenchini

[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time

6 June 2023 8:05 AM

The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor

Local Politics

Crocodile in Costa Rica pregnant in 'immaculate conception'

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

E-hailing drivers to operate outside Soweto malls, for now

8 June 2023 4:04 PM

Parliament arson-accused Mafe to be held at Pollsmoor prison's hospital section

8 June 2023 3:45 PM

Ramaphosa briefed Putin on upcoming African leaders' peace mission - Presidency

8 June 2023 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA