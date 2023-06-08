[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Lester Kiewit interviews Benedicta van Minnen, Democratic Alliance MP and member of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
Tensions are rising as a top-ranking police officer probing corruption and crime at Eskom failed to appear before the parliamentary committee.
Brigadier Jap Burger's absence was attributed to him fearing for his life.
Scopa now has to decide if Burger will be granted permission to give his testimony behind closed doors.
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa :“Brig Burger's absence handicaps this meeting.”' News Live SA (@newslivesa) June 7, 2023
And General Fannie Masemola remarks on Burger absences
Burger has failed to appear before SCOPA, his appearance is in connection to former CEO - Andre de Ruyter's claims of corruption at Eskom pic.twitter.com/yTRQ75zRAZ
RELATED: Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa
While Scopa was unimpressed with the absence of Burger, there is a larger problem at hand that is not being addressed, says Van Minnen.
She says that it should ring an alarm if everyone exposing corruption and crime at Eskom is fearing for their lives.
RELATED: De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland
Scopa was seriously not impressed.Benedicta Van Minnen, Democratic Alliance MP and member of Scopa
Nobody is actually ringing the alarm bell.Benedicta Van Minnen, Democratic Alliance MP and member of Scopa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
