



On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs today, the team expressed their shock at finding out that there's a list of the top 100 traffic offenders, and the "third most wanted" on that list was recently caught.

Firstly, yes, the Traffic Service has a (top 100) list of names of the most wanted traffic offenders with outstanding warrants.

Secondly, the "third most wanted" on the list was caught and arrested along the Main Road in St James during a patrol on Friday, 2 June.

The driver has 69 double warrants totalling just under R160 00.

The arrest came weeks after Traffic Services arrested another person on the Top 100 list in Epping, with 275 warrants totalling R213 500.

City Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, reports that a second person from Epping was arrested with 275 warrants totalling R213 500 while a third driver was also arrested at his home in Hanover Park for having 28 warrants totalling R22 600.

So yes, there's a list, so pay those traffic fines.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Cape Town cops nab '3rd most wanted' on top 100 traffic offenders list