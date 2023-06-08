Sex Expo and sexual immorality lead to 'death of the soul' - Heinz Winckler





Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor.

The Mother City is expected to heat up from 9 to 11 June with the highly anticipated Sex Expo, and while some are 'smashing' the 'buy ticket here' option, others have gotten their knickers in a twist.

The reason for the uproar stems from the 'racy' advertisements placed around the city, showcasing a derriere in barely-there underwear.

Unfortunately for some Capetonians, they simply couldn't get 'behind' it.

One of those Capetonians being former Idols winner-turned-pastor, Heinz Winckler who took to Facebook to express his dislike of the posters.

As a father of sons, Winckler says that the signage is extremely 'inappropriate'.

He says that the posters 'entice', and 'illicit' a lustful reaction, which goes against the morals and beliefs of many in his community.

Additionally, he claims that the posters go against by-laws and the graphic nature clauses in these said by-laws.

According to Winckler, explicit content, including what can be expected at the event, has a proven direct link between gender-based violence, child molestation and sexual assault.

Winckler stays firm in his position that the signage needs to be removed.

While the event organisers have not made a comment on CapeTalk, they responded to Winckler's post saying that 'The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody'.

The fact that this is news shows us how far we have fallen in terms of moral deprivation. Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor

I need to raise my voice because I know I'm not the only one. Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor

They are forcing their belief onto my children. Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor

If you go down a road of sexual immorality, the only fruits of it is damage and death of the soul. Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor

