Sex Expo and sexual immorality lead to 'death of the soul' - Heinz Winckler
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor.
The Mother City is expected to heat up from 9 to 11 June with the highly anticipated Sex Expo, and while some are 'smashing' the 'buy ticket here' option, others have gotten their knickers in a twist.
The reason for the uproar stems from the 'racy' advertisements placed around the city, showcasing a derriere in barely-there underwear.
Unfortunately for some Capetonians, they simply couldn't get 'behind' it.
One of those Capetonians being former Idols winner-turned-pastor, Heinz Winckler who took to Facebook to express his dislike of the posters.
RELATED: 'No sex please, we're Capetonian' - Sexpo signs rub some up the wrong way!
RELATED: The Sexpo is BACK and SEXIER than ever with flirty fun and erotic entertainmentst
As a father of sons, Winckler says that the signage is extremely 'inappropriate'.
He says that the posters 'entice', and 'illicit' a lustful reaction, which goes against the morals and beliefs of many in his community.
Additionally, he claims that the posters go against by-laws and the graphic nature clauses in these said by-laws.
According to Winckler, explicit content, including what can be expected at the event, has a proven direct link between gender-based violence, child molestation and sexual assault.
Winckler stays firm in his position that the signage needs to be removed.
While the event organisers have not made a comment on CapeTalk, they responded to Winckler's post saying that 'The Sex Expo is sexy, fun and tasteful, like the campaign, but unfortunately you just can’t please everybody'.
The fact that this is news shows us how far we have fallen in terms of moral deprivation.Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor
I need to raise my voice because I know I'm not the only one.Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor
They are forcing their belief onto my children.Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor
If you go down a road of sexual immorality, the only fruits of it is damage and death of the soul.Heinz Winckler, Former Idols winner-turned-pastor
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video
Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.Read More
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.Read More
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!
Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.Read More
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance
Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.Read More
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.Read More
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today
Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.Read More
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show
Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More