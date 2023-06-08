[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video
Barbara Friedman, CapeTalk's resident online trend reporter chats about the day's trending news, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife, Rachel Kolisi's makeup application video.
Skip to 07:18 for Friedman's thoughts below.
Yes, Siya and Rachel Kolisi are going viral again!
On 6 June, Rachel Kolisi posted a video on her Instagram page where you watch her apply makeup but hear Siya narrating each step... in a cute and very funny way which only Siya Kolisi can pull off.
In the now viral video, you can hear a struggling Siya trying to figure out what step and product of the makeup routine is taking place but he pulls it off with some hilarious commentary saying,
"Take time with your foundation. This is the base of everything. It sets you up for a good makeup session."
"I don't know what she's doing with that pencil but it must be pretty sore."
"Now she's putting on four different whatever that is... bringing out the colour of her eyes."
"Is this for the bone cheeks? There's a pink one. Oh, this is the blush."
"Oh this is for the eyelashes, she's using it to brighten them up."
"And this is the end product. She is beautiful."
And beautiful indeed was the end result - we love to see a Mzansi man supporting his queen, go Siya!
Scroll up for more trending news of the day.
Or catch Barb's Wire Mondays to Thursday at 9.30am on CapeTalk for her take on trending news of the day.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CtHZXwhswBg/?hl=en
