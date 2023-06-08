Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
'Diamonds' in the rough: Why thrifting is so popular in SA

8 June 2023 1:02 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
thrift shop
Thrifting

Fashion consultant and writer Declan Gibbon breaks down what thrifting looking like in South Africa.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to fashion consultant and writer Declan Gibbon about the ins and outs of thrifting in SA.

While the cost of living continues to increase in SA, many have turned to thrifting to get their shopping fix.

Not only does it offer good quality clothing at more affordable prices, but it is equally good for the environment.

In case you didn’t know, thrifting involves the buying, selling and donation of pre-loved clothing.

There are two types of thrifting, namely from charity stores and kwadunusa (or dunusa), a Zulu word which translates to ‘the place of bending over and sticking your backside out’ to find coveted items amongst heads of clothing.

Charity stores take in donations of pre-loved items which they sell and the profit go back into the organisation which deals with piles and piles of imported secondhand clothing.

Dunusa is very much the import from the West, millions and millions of [donated] clothes every year that come into Africa, come into dunusa… it goes to waste whatever doesn’t get sold.

Declan Gibbon, fashion consultant and writer

However, in recent years the quality of clothing that ends up in dunusa has dropped due to fast fashion, adds Gibbon.

In the name itself, fast fashion is cheap clothing that sample ideas from current (almost daily) trends. The idea is to get the newest styles on the market as soon as possible.

After trends have passed, these fast fashion items are often discarded after a few wears.

This is due to the increased consumption and supply of fashion, there are new designs coming out almost daily.

You no longer find ‘diamonds’ as much as you did because people are wearing trash and they are overconsuming trash.

Declan Gibbon, fashion consultant and writer

Giddons adds that people on the hunt for thrift pieces should support more curated thrift stores, be it a physical store or online.

Not only are the items hand-selected, they are often of a better quality.

The clothing that you can find in dunusa are absolutely incredible… it is mindblowing. They [thrifters] are in dunusa, bending over and finding these gems and they deserve to be compensated for that effort.

Declan Gibbon, fashion consultant and writer

Scroll above to listen to the in-dept discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Diamonds' in the rough: Why thrifting is so popular in SA




