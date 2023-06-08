Vandalism at Cape Town cemeteries: 'People no longer have respect for the dead'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Councillor Patricia van der Ross, MMC for Community Services and Health
In recent years there have been a number of reports of vandalism at cemeteries.
In some cases, people have even walked away with the palisade fencing that surrounds the cemeteries, as some have reported seeing at Maitland cemetery.
In addition to this there have also been reports of illegal dumping and illegal occupation at cemeteries.
People no longer have respect for the dead and that is so unfortunate.Patricia van der Ross, MMC - Community Services and Health
Van Der Ross says that they are engaging with law enforcement and security forces to improve visibility around cemeteries.
She adds that they are also working on monitoring who comes in and out of cemeteries, to ensure that people are not stealing from graves.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Pexels
