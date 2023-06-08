[LISTEN] House of Valkyrie makes 'body positive intimates' for women
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Sam Daries, CEO of House of Valkyrie who specializes in "body positive intimates for body positive femmes."
Listen to the conversation below.
Daries says, House of Valkyrie began after Victoria's Secret demise in 2019.
The popular lingerie company closed 92 stores in the United States of America because "plus-size women didn't suit their brand."
Daries saw this as a challenge and started House of Valkyrie with a simple mission; to create inclusive intimate-wear and "make all women look and feel good."
Retail stores are also not meeting the need for inclusive intimate wear for women since most items are "not functional," "sexy" or "designed specifically for curves," adds Daries.
That's why House of Valkyrie offers a range of underwear, lingerie, sleepwear and clothing which are locally made.
The owner also hosts monthly 'cupcakes and cocktails' parties for customers and their friends to experience a positive intimates affair.
The brand has also launched a bamboo wellness range where the bamboo is imported from Egypt and offers panties that's good for your vagina's pH level, hypoallergenic and Eco-friendly while keeping your intimate area fresh and cool.
Give House of Valkyrie a visit on their website.
Or visit their store, located at 29 Coombe Rd, Plumstead, open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.houseofvalkyrie.co.za/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids
Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids.Read More
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025
Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.Read More
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU...
A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality...Read More
'Diamonds' in the rough: Why thrifting is so popular in SA
Fashion consultant and writer Declan Gibbon breaks down what thrifting looking like in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Cape Town cops nab '3rd most wanted' on top 100 traffic offenders list
Yes, there's a top 100 traffic offenders list! Cape Town's 'third most wanted' was recently caught.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Food is medicine.' Nutritionist chats foods that help prevent cancer
Dr Michelle Mace, a nutritionist and gut health coach from Project Flamingo chats about super foods that help prevent cancer.Read More
Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out...
Having sex with an unidentified bump or sore on your body can cause some awkwardness.Read More
'We can choose our safe spaces. Sharks and rays cannot.' Let's protect them.
8 June = World Ocean Day. Here's how, On The Brink, is creating awareness to keep sharks and rays safe in South African waters.Read More
Crocodile in Costa Rica pregnant in 'immaculate conception'
The mother crocodile was kept in isolation and has never been around mates, but gave birth to a stillborn hatchling.Read More