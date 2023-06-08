[LISTEN] House of Valkyrie makes 'body positive intimates' for women





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Sam Daries, CEO of House of Valkyrie who specializes in "body positive intimates for body positive femmes."

Daries says, House of Valkyrie began after Victoria's Secret demise in 2019.

The popular lingerie company closed 92 stores in the United States of America because "plus-size women didn't suit their brand."

Daries saw this as a challenge and started House of Valkyrie with a simple mission; to create inclusive intimate-wear and "make all women look and feel good."

Retail stores are also not meeting the need for inclusive intimate wear for women since most items are "not functional," "sexy" or "designed specifically for curves," adds Daries.

That's why House of Valkyrie offers a range of underwear, lingerie, sleepwear and clothing which are locally made.

The owner also hosts monthly 'cupcakes and cocktails' parties for customers and their friends to experience a positive intimates affair.

The brand has also launched a bamboo wellness range where the bamboo is imported from Egypt and offers panties that's good for your vagina's pH level, hypoallergenic and Eco-friendly while keeping your intimate area fresh and cool.

Give House of Valkyrie a visit on their website.

Or visit their store, located at 29 Coombe Rd, Plumstead, open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

