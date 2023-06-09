Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?

9 June 2023 8:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sex focus
lube allergy
lubricant

Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable.

Clement Manyathela speaks to urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa and sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda.

Lubricants are meant to reduce friction and make sex a little smoother.

However, not everything works for everyone.

One listener says a certain water-based lubricant makes her vagina burn.

According to Dr Zenda, water-based lubes are the safest, but everyone is different, so if one thing is not working for you, try something else.

The vagina has a very delicate PH balance which, if offset, can lead to discomfort.

Find something that does not irritate you.

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
torwai/123rf
torwai/123rf

Oil-based lube is not recommended for daily use but should be fine on occasion.

While some people try to DIY a lube with something like egg whites, she says you should definitely NOT try this.

Food is for the stomach!

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?




