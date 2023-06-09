Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?
Clement Manyathela speaks to urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa and sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda.
Lubricants are meant to reduce friction and make sex a little smoother.
However, not everything works for everyone.
One listener says a certain water-based lubricant makes her vagina burn.
According to Dr Zenda, water-based lubes are the safest, but everyone is different, so if one thing is not working for you, try something else.
The vagina has a very delicate PH balance which, if offset, can lead to discomfort.
Find something that does not irritate you.Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
Oil-based lube is not recommended for daily use but should be fine on occasion.
While some people try to DIY a lube with something like egg whites, she says you should definitely NOT try this.
Food is for the stomach!Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119655923_close-up-of-passionate-young-asian-couple-having-on-bed-they-are-tired-of-sex-.html
