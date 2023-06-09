Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?





Clement Manyathela speaks to urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa and sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda.

Lubricants are meant to reduce friction and make sex a little smoother.

However, not everything works for everyone.

One listener says a certain water-based lubricant makes her vagina burn.

According to Dr Zenda, water-based lubes are the safest, but everyone is different, so if one thing is not working for you, try something else.

The vagina has a very delicate PH balance which, if offset, can lead to discomfort.

Find something that does not irritate you. Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

torwai/123rf

Oil-based lube is not recommended for daily use but should be fine on occasion.

While some people try to DIY a lube with something like egg whites, she says you should definitely NOT try this.

Food is for the stomach! Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

