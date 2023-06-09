[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Xolani Khumalo, the presenter of a show called 'Sizokthola', which is screened on Moja Love on DStv channel 157 at 8.30 pm on Sundays.
The show follows Khumalo ("an average Joe") raiding the homes and businesses of suspected drug dealers with police officials.
Listen to their conversation below.
If you haven't already seen it, the reality show takes a hard look at drug dealers, fighting crime, and helping keep drug dealers off the streets.
An active citizen, Xolani Khumalo, presents the show, saying it's a "calling" - something he's meant to do.
Khumalo is joined by police officials in each episode who handles the legalities during and after the arrests.
Watch a preview of the show below:
Kiewit calls it "popularised vigilantism" but Khumalo says he is doing this for future generations and law officials are always with him.
I am concerned about my safety but this cause is bigger than everyone. As responsible citizens and parents, we can't allow fear to subdue us to do what's right for future generations.Xolani Khumalo, Presenter - Sizokthola
While Khumalo has received public and private threats, he says he'll continue the fight against crime and drug dealers in South Africa.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Catch Sizokthola on DStv channel 157 at 8.30 pm on Sundays.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTKg3nhHlPk
More from Entertainment
Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands
Join South African director Neil Sandilands this Sunday for an hour of the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia.Read More
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!
With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles.Read More
Sex Expo and sexual immorality lead to 'death of the soul' - Heinz Winckler
Former Idols winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler says that Sex Expo posters need to be removed immediately.Read More
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video
Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.Read More
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.Read More
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!
Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.Read More
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance
Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.Read More
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song
The team of 200 firefighters greeted Canada with a special heartwarming song.Read More
Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?
Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable.Read More
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)
In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?Read More
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book
An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.Read More
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement
The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.Read More
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids
Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids.Read More
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025
Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.Read More
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU...
A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality...Read More
[LISTEN] House of Valkyrie makes 'body positive intimates' for women
Sam Daries, CEO of House of Valkyrie talks about her company providing inclusive intimate-wear for all women.Read More