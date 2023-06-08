Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations





There's a fight brewing over the future allocation of water rights in South Africa.

A proposal by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) would see certain enterprises applying for water use licenses to extract or store water, required to have a black shareholding of up to 75% to be granted a license.

Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.

The organisation sees them as the DWS’s "most radical and sweeping effort to date" to change the demographics with respect to water use in the country.

The agricultural and forestry sectors appear to be the primary target of the draft regulations, Agri SA adds.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Janse Rabie, Legal and Policy Executive at Agri SA.

Rabie explains that applying for a license is not the only way to access water rights.

The National Water Act provides for four mechanisms; one of them being a license, another being existing lawful water use which is what the majority of commercial farmers in South Africa rely on... Janse Rabie, Legal and Policy Executive - Agri SA

The proposal says that if you're going to be using water of a certain volume (or in the case of commercial forestry for a certain acreage) and its above a certain threshold... you're going to have to comply with requirements to be an applicant of 25%, 50% or 75% black shareholding. Janse Rabie, Legal and Policy Executive - Agri SA

Rabie sees this as problematic for the commercial agricultural sector and the change can't simply happen overnight.

Agri SA also says the draft regulations would seem to be "attempting to replace" the current suite of considerations which apply to granting water licenses with ownership demographics.

This means that these transformation requirements are also going to become applicable to the majority of irrigation farmers... and that obviously, without a proper context and a proper appreciation of the vagaries and intricacies I suppose of transformation will create enormous challenges for the commercial agricultural sector. Janse Rabie, Legal and Policy Executive - Agri SA

As the regulations are currently only in draft form, it's Agri SAs' hope that it can change government's mind on the desirability of having them promulgated in their current form, Rabie says.

I think we all need to appreciate that there IS a need for change but there is a context. It's complicated, it's expensive... food security is an important factor that needs to be taken into account. We're open to discussion but that needs to be rational. Janse Rabie, Legal and Policy Executive - Agri SA

