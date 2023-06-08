SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix.
- As South Africa's exports strengthened, its current account deficit have narrowed more than had been expected
- The deficit shrank to 1% of GDP in Quarter 1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter
In a bit of good news, South Africa's bank balance improved in the first quarter of 2023.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) says the deficit on the current account of the balance of payments (BOP) narrowed to R66.2 billion in Q1:2023 from a revised R155 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
This means the current account deficit as a ratio of gross domestic product (GDP) narrowed to 1.0% from 2.3% in the preceding quarter
The deficit on the current account of the BOP narrowed to R66.2 billion (1.0% of GDP) in Q1 of 2023, from R155 billion (2.3% of GDP) in Q4 of 2022. pic.twitter.com/NWCOpJYptn' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) June 8, 2023
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Dr Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix.
What has been significant lately Jammine emphasizes is that in the face of the intensification of power cuts one might have expected the economy to "really collapse", but it has not.
In similar situations, other countries would have seen contractions of 3% and 5% in their GDP. We have not seen that, reflecting some kind of resilience in the economy... Businesses and consumers have been adapting, I think, very well to the intensification of loadshedding...Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Commenting on South Africa's current account number for the first quarter, Dr Jammine says the beauty of economics is that "you never go in one direction in the same way all the time".
"There's usually a silver lining to every cloud in the same way that there's conversely a cloud to every silver lining."
Our trade surplus widened from R34.2 billion in Q4 of 2022 to R103 billion in Q1 of 2023 as the value of goods exports increased more than that of merchandise imports.
In the case of the current account, the weakness of the rand has clearly started helping to limit the extent to which the current account deficit has widened. That is an example of why one shouldn't expect currency depreciation to continue in a one-way trend all the time because you're going to get counterbalancing factors emerging all the time.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The value of our exports in rand terms has now risen with the same kind of volumes... and on the other side, ironically, the fact that international investors have been withdrawing money from our South African bonds means that the government has been having to pay LESS interest out to foreign bond holders than was the case before.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
That has improved the balance on the services account of the current account of the balance of payments, so we've seen improvements both on the trade side and on the services side.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
He notes that when the economy weakens you import proportionately far less than you're exporting, and as a result your trade balance improves.
I don't want to become overly optimistic, the structural factors standing in the way of much higher growth are still there... All I'm painting is a situation where, to give people a little bit of hope the economy is not collapsing, there are other economies doing still worse than we are, and people need to put that into perspective.Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
RELATED: Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Dr Jammine's analysis
