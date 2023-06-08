Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night.
South Africa's power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.
Vandalism at Cape Town cemeteries: 'People no longer have respect for the dead' The City of Cape Town is working on addressing the ongoing vandalism and theft at cemeteries.
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom's murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine.
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids.
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU... A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality...
[LISTEN] House of Valkyrie makes 'body positive intimates' for women Sam Daries, CEO of House of Valkyrie talks about her company providing inclusive intimate-wear for all women.
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc...
Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the cou...
Sex Expo and sexual immorality lead to 'death of the soul' - Heinz Winckler Former Idols winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler says that Sex Expo posters need to be removed immediately.
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram's algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform.
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery.
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S...
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso...
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener.
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week.
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline

8 June 2023 4:18 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
Wendy Knowler
knowler knows
LIFT Airline

The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

When people post complaints about a company on social media it can have a significant impact on that business.

As a consumer, you do have the right to share your experience on a public platform if you feel it is in public interest.

However, there are some rules.

If you are posting something against a company it must be true and fair, or you could land yourself on shaky ground.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA, decided to air his frustrations with the airline, LIFT, on his Facebook saying, that Lift airline was the worst airline in South Africa.

Many people assumed he was hacked, but he later posted again that he had been in conversation with the CEO of Lift to resolve the matter.

So, what had happened?

According to Knowler, the issue was that Steenhuisen had missed his flight, as the boarding for flights closes 15 minutes before departure.

She spoke to the airline who said that he had been held up passing through airport security and by the time he had arrived at the gate, the pushback procedures had started, and he was not allowed to board.

While many people can relate to the frustrations of missing a flight, especially if the airplane is still on the ground but you are not allowed to board, there is a reason for these rules.

I know that it’s frustrating to miss a flight, it’s happened to me several times.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

I am aware that many consumers do not understand why the airline doesn’t simply allow them on if the plane is sitting there and has yet to push back.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Knowler says that once the pushback process has started, to let a person on the plane will cause significant delays, and the plane can miss its departure slot.

This can also affect an airlines on time statistics, which can affect the airline's reputation.

It is actually a big deal.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen at the South African Human Rights Commission on 11 November 2022. Photo: Jacques Nelles
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen at the South African Human Rights Commission on 11 November 2022. Photo: Jacques Nelles

Knowler says this can be a note to consumers about when you should or should not post your frustrations around a company online.

Do not post in anger, and do not post if your criticism of the company is not absolutely solid.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline




Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025

8 June 2023 4:13 PM

Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.

Picture: Pexels.

Vandalism at Cape Town cemeteries: 'People no longer have respect for the dead'

8 June 2023 1:14 PM

The City of Cape Town is working on addressing the ongoing vandalism and theft at cemeteries.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'

8 June 2023 11:51 AM

Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid

8 June 2023 10:15 AM

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has called Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan an abuse of process.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor

8 June 2023 8:16 AM

The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.

Chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa

8 June 2023 6:59 AM

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation to the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, in the wake of his departure.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'

8 June 2023 6:36 AM

The court on Wednesday upheld the challenges that Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan had brought against their prosecution, finding the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive and that it was an abuse of process.

Screengrab from Boardmans promo video on Retailability's LinkedIn page

Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online

7 June 2023 10:21 PM

Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.

Government and organised business have established a partnership initiative to remove obstacles to inclusive economic growth and job creation. Image: South African Government on Twitter @GovernmentZA

Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges

7 June 2023 9:27 PM

A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

7 June 2023 7:56 PM

How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.

