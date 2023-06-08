[WATCH]Masked Singer's elephant has tweeps and detectives scratching their heads





The Masked Singer has captured the imaginations of South African viewers with everyone putting on their sleuthing hats and trying to guess the identities of the celebrities under the masks.

The little elephant in the video below certainly has tweeps wondering...

One of the mystery performers who has everyone talking is the Silver Elephant. The elephant belts out a rendition of the soul classic ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers much to the delight of the live audience in attendance.

The panel of detectives on the show comprises of celebrities Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi, Skhumba and J'Something also weighed in on who they thought could be under the mask.

Sithelo thinks it was the rapper/presenter Jub-Jub. Skhumba does not necessarily agree with her, but time will tell which of the detectives is correct.

Another stand-out performance from the first episode was that of the Mysterious Tree who performs a song by show detective J’Something.

Viewers who may have missed the first installment of the thoroughly entertaining show can catch the repeat on SABC 1 at 9 pm, Thursday 08 June 2023.

