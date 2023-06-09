Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands
This Sunday, South African actor, producer, screenwriter, and director Neil Sandilands is ready to take over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.
They're given one brief, to play their very favourite 80's & 90's hits, and share fond musical memories!
Sandilands acted in various local projects before moving to Los Angeles in 2007, most notably as Bart Kruger on SABC2’s soap opera, 7de Laan.
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, featuring the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia from the likes of Billy Ocean, Jennifer Rush, and Annie Lennox.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
