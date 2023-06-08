Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup

8 June 2023 7:45 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Jamaica
Sri Lanka
Spar Proteas
Dumisani Chauke

Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.

Spar Proteas assistant coach, Dumisani Chauke says the anxiety is building with just 50 days to go until the 2023 Netball World Cup gets underway.

Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Chauke spoke about the mood in the camp, and the make-up of the team.

The players are like a family. Selection at the end of the day comes down to performance and whether the players can meet the demands and their adaptation to the strategies that we put in place. They share responsibility in the team and that’s why they have formed that family bond. We are happy and looking at the future should anyone retire we have players who can step into that role.

Dumisani Chauke, Assistant Coach - Spar Proteas

We have a nice mix of senior and junior players and the junior players were introduced in the quad series to get them used to a big match atmosphere. That’s why we gave them chances to start as well and we also needed to figure who will be better from the start and who will make an impact from the bench.

Dumisani Chauke, Assistant Coach - Spar Proteas
dumi-1jpg

Chauke added that there can sometimes be unnecessary pressure placed on the players when it comes to major tournaments like the World Cup, especially as the hosts.

Everyone is behind us and we like the confidence that they have in us. In 2019 we ended 4th and our aim this year is to improve on that. We worry about the unnecessary pressure placed on the players. They are adults and they know how to manage themselves, but they are human too and they do get affected by things that they read or hear in the media.

Dumisani Chauke, Assistant Coach - Spar Proteas

If you start reading comments you won’t be able to stop, whether it’s good or bad. The players just want to focus. I understand that they have become household names, which is what we wanted, but I do feel the pressure is unnecessary sometimes. We have goals and targets that we want to work towards but we always look at the positives

Dumisani Chauke, Assistant Coach - Spar Proteas
dumi-2jpg

The World Cup runs from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.

Watch below for the full interview with Dumisani Chauke:


This article first appeared on 947 : There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup




