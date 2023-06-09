Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from South Africa's cholera outbreak has now climbed to 32.
A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed to have died.
Last month, a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort died in the Parys Hospital as a result of the waterborne disease.
Free State Health Department spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi: "This is a 42-year-old female who got admitted to Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad and unfortunately died. The patient is confirmed to have died a day after laboratory tests confirmed that the death is attributed to cholera. The Free State MEC for Health Mathabo Leeto has sent her condolences to the family."
Meanwhile, the national Health Department said that in just five months, the country had recorded 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces.
Gauteng remains the epicentre, accounting for 152 cases.
Authorities are yet to find the source of the outbreak, despite dozens of water samples being tested.
Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "Members of the public are urged and reminded to remain vigilant and avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, wash their hands thoroughly with water, soap or sanitiser before handling or preparing food or after you've been in the bathroom in order to prevent possible infection."
This article first appeared on EWN : Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality
Source : AFP
More from Local
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand?
South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict.Read More
[PICTURES] Six fur seals found washed up on Long Beach with stab wounds
The nature of the wounds is still under investigation.Read More
CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web
The mother of five, currently in her thirties, was arrested in July 2021.Read More
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported
There is much fear and confusion as ZEP permit holders scramble to figure out their next move.Read More
Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa visits water treatment plant
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Rooiwal water treatment plant and the Hammanskraal community on Thursday after the recent cholera outbreak.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows
The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter.Read More
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?
President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline
The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night.Read More