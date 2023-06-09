[PICTURES] Six fur seals found washed up on Long Beach with stab wounds
Lester Kiewit interviews Jon Friedman, Wildlife Supervisor at the SPCA.
On Wednesday, six fur deals were found washed up on Long Beach.
According to reports, three males and three females were found with stab wounds.
While the nature of the wounds is still under investigation, Friedman suspects that it happened out at sea, most likely they were stabbed by fishermen.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is calling on the public with any information to contact their Inspectorate Department:
- During office hours: 021 700 4158/59
- After hours: 083 326 1604
- Email: inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za
From past cases, this would indicate that this would be fishermen.Jon Friedman, Wildlife supervisor – SPCA
I think fishermen are equipped; on their boats, they have things that can stab a seal.Jon Friedman, Wildlife supervisor – SPCA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
