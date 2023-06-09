



If you're an animal lover, this might be the opportunity for you!

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) are looking for volunteers to help with their newly admitted African penguin chicks at their centers in Table View and Gqeberh.

Daily inductions and shifts begin at 8am.

If you live in Cape Town and want to become a volunteer, contact SANCCOB's WhatsApp line: 076 682 5130 to find out more information or to book your first shift at the Table View Centre.

For eager volunteers from Gqeberha, email sim@sanccob.co.za or call 041 583 1830.

While you'll get to help rehabilitate these penguins, you'll also learn valuable skills that can be added to your CV - what a win!

Here's to keeping our penguins safe and happy.

This article first appeared on KFM : URGENT! Volunteers needed to help penguins in Table View and Gqeberha