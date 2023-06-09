URGENT! Volunteers needed to help penguins in Table View and Gqeberha
If you're an animal lover, this might be the opportunity for you!
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) are looking for volunteers to help with their newly admitted African penguin chicks at their centers in Table View and Gqeberh.
Daily inductions and shifts begin at 8am.
If you live in Cape Town and want to become a volunteer, contact SANCCOB's WhatsApp line: 076 682 5130 to find out more information or to book your first shift at the Table View Centre.
For eager volunteers from Gqeberha, email sim@sanccob.co.za or call 041 583 1830.
While you'll get to help rehabilitate these penguins, you'll also learn valuable skills that can be added to your CV - what a win!
Here's to keeping our penguins safe and happy.
This article first appeared on KFM : URGENT! Volunteers needed to help penguins in Table View and Gqeberha
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113400855_african-penguins-on-the-rock-coast-at-sunset-twilight-african-penguin-spheniscus-demersus-also-known.html?vti=lbqzt00k3txcsjlvwi-1-10
More from Lifestyle
How to apply for Sassa grant
Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.Read More
Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over
Sex can be a big part of romantic relationships, but sometimes after marriage it stops becoming as much of a feature, experts say.Read More
Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam
Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price.Read More
Exploring romance in a material age with dating and transactional sex
Researchers have explored how young South African women negotiate dating and intimate relationships.Read More
Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)
Clinical sexologist, Dr Eve and studies show some women claim sex on marijuana can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and stamina.Read More
[LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar
Lie Detector Lizette Volkwyn has written a book explaining how to tell if people are lying.Read More
Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win
The banker made a deal that Bra Yandisa just couldn't refuse... and he took home the money!Read More
Where does masturbation originate from? 'Spanking the monkey' should be a clue
Those who condemn masturbation as unnatural or wrong should have a look at our primate cousins, and take a walk on the wild side.Read More
Scientists predict 2024 will be the world's hottest year thanks to El Niño
United States scientists have confirmed that El Niño has begun in the Pacific Ocean and it's set to make 2024 the hottest year on record.Read More