Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!
Natalie Portman celebrates her 42nd birthday today (9 June)!
The Israeli-American actress, born Natalie Hershlag, began acting at a young age, starring in various blockbusters and independent films.
With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her eight most iconic roles:
8) Garden State (2004)
The indie comedy stars Zach Braff as Andrew, a depressed young man who returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral.
He meets an optimistic, troubled young woman (Portman) who helps him find happiness and confront his past.
7) Closer (2004)
The film follows four people, their romantic relationships, and the infidelity that tears them apart.
Portman plays Alice, a young woman who deals with the pain of her own relationship falling apart.
6) Léon: The Professional (1994)
The 1994 hit-man drama put a 13-year-old Portman on the map after she played Mithilda, a world-weary pre-teen.
5) Thor (2011)
Yes, even Portman is part of the Marvel universe.
Portman plays Jane Foster, a no-nonsense, world-class astrophysicist who holds her own against the God of Thunder.
4) V for Vendetta (2005)
Portman plays Evie, a young woman searching for a life without fear as she is drawn into an elaborate revenge mission of a masked vigilante.
3) No Strings Attached (2011)
Portman gave romantic comedies a try, staring as a doctor trying out the whole friends-with-benefits thing.
2) Jackie (2016)
Portman plays former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, at one of the most difficult times in her life – the days following the assassination of her husband.
1) Black Swan (2010)
Portman’s performance as a wide-eyed ballerina struggling to separate the real world from her hallucinations saw her take home her first Oscar.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Natalie_Portman_(48470990387).jpg
