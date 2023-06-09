Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
[PICTURES] Six fur seals found washed up on Long Beach with stab wounds The nature of the wounds is still under investigation. 9 June 2023 8:47 AM
CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web The mother of five, currently in her thirties, was arrested in July 2021. 9 June 2023 8:40 AM
View all Local
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song The team of 200 firefighters greeted Canada with a special heartwarming song. 9 June 2023 9:39 AM
Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable? Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable. 9 June 2023 8:31 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash It's the Western Province versus Sharks tomorrow (10 June) at Cape Town Stadium. Here's what the coach says ahead of the game. 9 June 2023 9:26 AM
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
View all Sport
Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands Join South African director Neil Sandilands this Sunday for an hour of the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia. 9 June 2023 10:07 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!

9 June 2023 8:43 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Natalie Portman

With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles.

Natalie Portman celebrates her 42nd birthday today (9 June)!

The Israeli-American actress, born Natalie Hershlag, began acting at a young age, starring in various blockbusters and independent films.

With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her eight most iconic roles:

8) Garden State (2004)

The indie comedy stars Zach Braff as Andrew, a depressed young man who returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral.

He meets an optimistic, troubled young woman (Portman) who helps him find happiness and confront his past.

7) Closer (2004)

The film follows four people, their romantic relationships, and the infidelity that tears them apart.

Portman plays Alice, a young woman who deals with the pain of her own relationship falling apart.

6) Léon: The Professional (1994)

The 1994 hit-man drama put a 13-year-old Portman on the map after she played Mithilda, a world-weary pre-teen.

5) Thor (2011)

Yes, even Portman is part of the Marvel universe.

Portman plays Jane Foster, a no-nonsense, world-class astrophysicist who holds her own against the God of Thunder.

4) V for Vendetta (2005)

Portman plays Evie, a young woman searching for a life without fear as she is drawn into an elaborate revenge mission of a masked vigilante.

3) No Strings Attached (2011)

Portman gave romantic comedies a try, staring as a doctor trying out the whole friends-with-benefits thing.

2) Jackie (2016)

Portman plays former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, at one of the most difficult times in her life – the days following the assassination of her husband.

1) Black Swan (2010)

Portman’s performance as a wide-eyed ballerina struggling to separate the real world from her hallucinations saw her take home her first Oscar.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!




9 June 2023 8:43 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Natalie Portman

More from Entertainment

Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands

9 June 2023 10:07 AM

Join South African director Neil Sandilands this Sunday for an hour of the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel, Moja Love TV

[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'

9 June 2023 7:43 AM

In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex Expo and sexual immorality lead to 'death of the soul' - Heinz Winckler

8 June 2023 1:29 PM

Former Idols winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler says that Sex Expo posters need to be removed immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram, @rachelkolisi, screengrab

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

8 June 2023 1:12 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Hossein Zohrevand

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

8 June 2023 9:11 AM

Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab posted by Sarah Bee, @BirrelleBee on Twitter

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

7 June 2023 2:25 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from America's Got Talent's YouTube video

[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent

7 June 2023 10:19 AM

Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnny Clegg sings in honour of Nelson Mandela during his memorial service at the Cape Town Stadium on 11 December 2013. Picture: EWN.

Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

7 June 2023 8:33 AM

Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash

Sport

CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web

Local

[WATCH] South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'I'm angry': Mother of Mamelodi woman set alight allegedly by now-dead partner

9 June 2023 2:02 PM

City Deep residents protest over ongoing power outages

9 June 2023 1:21 PM

Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand?

9 June 2023 1:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA