WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash
Lester Kiewit speaks to Head Coach John Dobson ahead of Western Province’s Currie Cup clash against the Sharks.
Listen to the conversation below.
Fingers are crossed for the DHL Western Province who take on the Cell C Sharks on Saturday (10 June) at 17.05 pm at Cape Town Stadium.
Who'll take the win? Let's recap.
Western Province is on 32 log points and on the brink of Currie Cup elimination, especially with Griquas (35) and the Bulls (36) ahead of them and playing before them at home against the Pumas and the Cheetahs.
The Sharks already qualify for the knock-out round, so they might not put their best players out on the field while Western Province will do all they can to avoid elimination.
Western Province coach John Dobson says that the rain tomorrow is going to put the team under "a bit more pressure" but he's hopeful for a win.
We've got to win tomorrow. We're in a better position than we were last week.John Dobson, Coach - Western Province Rugby
Keen to see this one live? Get tickets for R50 over here.
The team is "charged up and ready to go"! Good luck, WP!
This article first appeared on KFM : WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash
Source : https://www.instagram.com/dhlwp/?hl=en
More from Sport
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup
Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.Read More
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.Read More
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football
Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.Read More
Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe
Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the country’s best-paid rugby star.Read More
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit
The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.Read More
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy
McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.Read More
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers
Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships
Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.Read More
Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves
On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club, along with 11 players.Read More