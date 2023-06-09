WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash





Lester Kiewit speaks to Head Coach John Dobson ahead of Western Province’s Currie Cup clash against the Sharks.

Fingers are crossed for the DHL Western Province who take on the Cell C Sharks on Saturday (10 June) at 17.05 pm at Cape Town Stadium.

Who'll take the win? Let's recap.

Western Province is on 32 log points and on the brink of Currie Cup elimination, especially with Griquas (35) and the Bulls (36) ahead of them and playing before them at home against the Pumas and the Cheetahs.

The Sharks already qualify for the knock-out round, so they might not put their best players out on the field while Western Province will do all they can to avoid elimination.

Western Province coach John Dobson says that the rain tomorrow is going to put the team under "a bit more pressure" but he's hopeful for a win.

We've got to win tomorrow. We're in a better position than we were last week. John Dobson, Coach - Western Province Rugby

Keen to see this one live? Get tickets for R50 over here.

The team is "charged up and ready to go"! Good luck, WP!

