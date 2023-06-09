WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
[PICTURES] Six fur seals found washed up on Long Beach with stab wounds The nature of the wounds is still under investigation. 9 June 2023 8:47 AM
CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web The mother of five, currently in her thirties, was arrested in July 2021. 9 June 2023 8:40 AM
View all Local
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song The team of 200 firefighters greeted Canada with a special heartwarming song. 9 June 2023 9:39 AM
Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable? Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable. 9 June 2023 8:31 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash It's the Western Province versus Sharks tomorrow (10 June) at Cape Town Stadium. Here's what the coach says ahead of the game. 9 June 2023 9:26 AM
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
View all Sport
Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands Join South African director Neil Sandilands this Sunday for an hour of the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia. 9 June 2023 10:07 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
It's the Western Province versus Sharks tomorrow (10 June) at Cape Town Stadium. Here's what the coach says ahead of the game.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Head Coach John Dobson ahead of Western Province’s Currie Cup clash against the Sharks.

Listen to the conversation below.

Fingers are crossed for the DHL Western Province who take on the Cell C Sharks on Saturday (10 June) at 17.05 pm at Cape Town Stadium.

Who'll take the win? Let's recap.

Western Province is on 32 log points and on the brink of Currie Cup elimination, especially with Griquas (35) and the Bulls (36) ahead of them and playing before them at home against the Pumas and the Cheetahs.

The Sharks already qualify for the knock-out round, so they might not put their best players out on the field while Western Province will do all they can to avoid elimination.

Western Province coach John Dobson says that the rain tomorrow is going to put the team under "a bit more pressure" but he's hopeful for a win.

We've got to win tomorrow. We're in a better position than we were last week.

John Dobson, Coach - Western Province Rugby

Keen to see this one live? Get tickets for R50 over here.

The team is "charged up and ready to go"! Good luck, WP!


This article first appeared on KFM : WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash




More from Sport

There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup

8 June 2023 7:45 PM

Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Hossein Zohrevand

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Read More arrow_forward

Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football

7 June 2023 7:52 PM

Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cheslin Kolbe during the ANS - Autumn Nations Series Italy, rugby match between Italy and South Africa on 19 November 2022 at Luigi Ferrarsi Stadium in Genova, Italy. Picture: Nderim Kaceli/NurPhoto/AFP

Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe

7 June 2023 1:44 PM

Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the country’s best-paid rugby star.

Picture: Josef Pichler from Pixabay

A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit

7 June 2023 11:41 AM

The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.

The Logo of Manchester United Football Club on the Jersey. Picture: 123rf

'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy

6 June 2023 7:52 PM

McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.

LA Dodgers pitcher, Tayler Scott. Photo: Twitter/dodger_daily (screenshot)

SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers

6 June 2023 1:44 PM

Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships

6 June 2023 12:53 PM

Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.

Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves

5 June 2023 8:19 PM

On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club, along with 11 players.

coward_lion/123rf

Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?

5 June 2023 8:12 PM

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for City at Wembley as Pep Guardiola’s side added the FA Cup to the Premier League title.

