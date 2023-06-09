Scientists predict 2024 will be the world's hottest year thanks to El Niño
Bongani Bingwa interviews International Correspondent John Adderely about this and other trending world news (skip to 4:20).
United States scientists have confirmed that the infamous climate pattern El Niño has begun in the Pacific Ocean.
The weather phenomenon typically occurs every two to seven years.
According to experts, 2024 will be the world's hottest year, surpassing record temperatures in 2016.
The impacts of El Niño will be felt all around the world, with areas such as Australia and Africa experiencing droughts, while more rain will be experienced in Southern California.
RELATED: Farmers prepare themselves for the worst after El Niño warning
Forecasters at @NOAA’s @NWSCPC announce the arrival of #ElNino https://t.co/2pYGBPzLOM pic.twitter.com/swA9gHPjbQ' National Weather Service (@NWS) June 8, 2023
RELATED: Brace yourselves: 'The next El Niño is going to be one for the record books'
Some quite dramatic effects.John Adderley, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Scientists predict 2024 will be the world's hottest year thanks to El Niño
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133794985_thermometer-with-high-temperature-on-the-city-with-glowing-sun-background-heatwave-concept.html?vti=od66oqspaxjincu6r0-1-43
More from Lifestyle
How to apply for Sassa grant
Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.Read More
Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over
Sex can be a big part of romantic relationships, but sometimes after marriage it stops becoming as much of a feature, experts say.Read More
Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam
Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price.Read More
Exploring romance in a material age with dating and transactional sex
Researchers have explored how young South African women negotiate dating and intimate relationships.Read More
Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)
Clinical sexologist, Dr Eve and studies show some women claim sex on marijuana can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and stamina.Read More
[LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar
Lie Detector Lizette Volkwyn has written a book explaining how to tell if people are lying.Read More
URGENT! Volunteers needed to help penguins in Table View and Gqeberha
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds are looking for volunteers to aid their penguins. Here's how you can become one.Read More
Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win
The banker made a deal that Bra Yandisa just couldn't refuse... and he took home the money!Read More
Where does masturbation originate from? 'Spanking the monkey' should be a clue
Those who condemn masturbation as unnatural or wrong should have a look at our primate cousins, and take a walk on the wild side.Read More